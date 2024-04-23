Why Did Nicola Peltz Skip Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash? Find Out

When celebrities throw big parties, we expect everyone to show up, right? Well, Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday was no exception. Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday was a star-studded affair with family and friends, but one important person was missing; Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Nicola Peltz Beckham, who is married to Victoria’s son Brooklyn, was missing. Want to know why did she choose to skip this grand family event? Let’s uncover the reasons behind Nicola skipping this glamorous event.

Quality time with the grandma

Instead of joining the party, Nicola chose to spend time with her Granny. She shared a heartfelt image on her Instagram Stories, showing her grandmother receiving a warm hug. She even captioned the picture as, “My world in my arms.” Nicola shares a very special bond with her grandmother, who even served as her maid of honor during her maid of honor during her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola’s wish for her dance partner

Even though she couldn’t be there, Nicola made sure to send her love to her mother-in-law. She posted a picture of the Beckham family all dressed up for the party and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful MIL @victoriabeckham. I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much.”

She even shared a post with her Victoria, saying, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever 🩷🪩🎂”

There are rumors swirling about tension between Nicola and Victoria, but both have denied any feuding. Nicola was even with the Beckham family for Easter and attended the premiere of her film Lola with Victoria in Los Angeles. All of this means that everything is okay between all of them.

Brooklyn, Romeo, also posted beautiful pictures to wish mommy Victoria on her 50th.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s love story

Brooklyn and Nicola first crossed paths in October 2019, and ever since then, they have been head over heels in love. After going on secret dates and keeping things under wraps, they made it official in January 2020. And, they got married at the Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022, surrounded by family and friends.

Since then they’ve been relationship goals, walking red carpets together and posting cute stuff on social media. They just celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week, proving that they are still madly in love.

The glamorous party

Well, the Beckham family looked absolutely stunning at the party. Victoria dazzled in a sheer mint green gown, while her daughter Harper looked adorable in a white dress. And, the Beckham boys—Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz were looking equally stylish in their tuxedos. And the man of the house, David Beckham was spotted being the dotting husband that he is throughout the party.

She was there to hold Victoria’s hand who came to the party with crutches due to a gym accident earlier in the year. And, while leaving the party he gave a piggyback to wifey Victoria. And if reports are to be believed, David spent £250,000 to make Victoria’s 50th an unforgettable day.

Who all were there?

Apart from the Beckham family, stars like Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, and others attended the bash. However, the evening’s standout moment was an unexpected Spice Girls reunion! Victoria along with her bandmates, performed their hit song Stop, and David captured the moment to perfection.

