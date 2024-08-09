Niki Reveals She Had 'Blacked Out' While Opening for Taylor Swift a Decade Ago; Says She 'Doesn't Remember the Onstage Part'

As Indonesian songstress Nicole Zefanya is set to embark on her second world tour, she sits with PEOPLE and looks fondly upon the time when she had the opportunity to open for megastar Taylor Swift as the latter was touring through Zefanya’s home country. It was the Red Tour, and as the then-fledging star, better known by her stage name Niki, recalls how she was immediately taken aback by the scale of the crowd.

“I definitely blacked out,” admits the popstar, “I don't remember the onstage part, to be honest. I remember walking on and then walking off.” Despite being “deathly afraid” in front of the massive crowd, she reveals the tips that she used to get through the initial stage fright. For starters, she pretended that she was alone in her bedroom, performing in front of no one but herself. It helped her get used to stage performance, a lesson that she gets to implement now being thrust upon a global stage.

To support her third studio album, Buzz, which came out on August 9, she is set to take the global stage with her second headlining tour, called the NIKI World Tour. It is destined to stop in 41 cities, with shows across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The remarkable pop icon had opened for Swift at the mere age of 15 and moved to the United States at 18 to pursue music at the pop-culture hub. She is signed to 88rising, a record label that is predominantly Asian-American. Her discography includes two Eps and two long plays, with 3.3 billion streams accumulated on Spotify.

With Buzz, Niki poetically tackles her being on the tour and the exhaustive journey that it is. While speaking to the outlet, the singer described how she coped with staying away from home for longer periods. “It's really difficult to establish a sense of routine and balance,” she confesses. Additionally, Buzz also talks about her break-up with Jacob Ray, a fellow musician with whom she was together for four years. Making music helped her process the split, which was undeniably a painful period for the star.

