Taylor Swift Reveals She Had the 'Best Time' in Poland; Says She 'Loved' Warsaw Shows

Taylor Swift is having the time of her life on the European leg of her grand Eras Tour. The Love Story hitmaker recently performed in Poland for the first time, taking the stage in Warsaw from August 1 to August 3. Swift took to Instagram to share how much she enjoyed her time in Warsaw.

In a post on Tuesday, August 6, the 34-year-old pop superstar thanked her fans, or Swifties, for making the three shows in Warsaw a success. Alongside a few snaps from the concert, she wrote, “Oh, how much I loved those Warsaw gigs! This is our first performance in Poland, but it won't be our last. I had the most amazing time."

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Takes The Lead; Check Out Complete List Of Nominations HERE

Swift expressed her gratitude to the amazing audiences that made her Eras Tour the first to perform three consecutive nights at PGE Narodowy Stadium. She also reflected on the fact that the European leg of the tour has just two cities left.

During her recent show in Warsaw, Swift announced a significant milestone: her tour had become the first to play three sold-out nights at the stadium. The Love Story hitmaker shared this news during her third and final performance in the Polish city. In videos posted by fans, Swift is seen saying, "I'm in a fantastic mood tonight. I simply felt like telling you. You made us, the Eras Tour, the very first tour to play three sold-out nights in this stadium! I'm in an excellent mood!"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Thursday, August 1, the Anti-Hero singer held her first-ever headline performance in Poland. Fans were thrilled on Saturday, August 3, during her farewell performance when she surprised them with a mashup of two songs: The Black Dog from The Tortured Poets Department and Exile from Folklore. The European leg of Taylor Swift Eras Tour has only 8 shows left.

ALSO READ: Was 2023 The Year That Made Taylor Swift An Icon Of Entertainment Industry? Here's What We Think