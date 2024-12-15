‘No One Person On The Earth Has…:’ Colin Jost And Michael Che Roast Donald Trump During SNL’s Weekend Update

Since the time Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States (and even before that for that matter), he has been everywhere, including the beloved show, Saturday Night Live. At this point, discussing him has become a common theme on the show.

During SNL’s recent episode’s Weekend Update, Jost talked about Trump’s latest TIME cover, in which is he named as the Person of the Year. Referencing the same, Jost said, “No person on earth has taken up more of our goddamn time.”

Then the other host of the Weekend Update, Michael Che, also roasted the president-elect of the United States. Che mentioned that Amazon is planning a donation of USD 1 million to Trump’s inauguration because “Amazon and Trump want to ship stuff out as fast as possible.”

Jost then said that on Friday, Trump said that he would end permanently the Daylight Saving Time by throwing a staring challenge to the sun. As he said this, the picture of the president-elect appeared on screen, where he can be seen looking at the sun.

Since the results of the election were out, many celebrities have been vocal about what they felt about his win. It is also to be noted that this is his second victory as he has previously served as the President of the US.

The president-elect has also become the prime topic of discussion among netizens for his cabinet picks, which many people are questioning.

Advertisement

For the unversed, his nominations include WWE’s co-founder, Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Sean Duffy for Secretary of Transportation, and many more.

ALSO READ: Best Pop Culture Memes of 2024: From Dune Part 2 to Celebrities at Golden Globes