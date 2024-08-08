‘Added Ear Infection To My Growing List Of Ailments’: Colin Jost Bids Farewell To Tahiti After Olympic Injuries

The Story of Colin Jost Ends Abruptly in Tahiti. The Saturday Night Live star was a correspondent for the Olympic surfing competitions. But a series of injuries saw him step down.

It appeared that life would be tough for Jost throughout his stay in Tahiti. For instance, in July, he reported about the island’s less-than-ideal conditions. While apologizing for delays during one of his broadcasts, he blamed them on technical hitches. An amusing sight included acres full of chickens that the comedian pointed out amidst all this confusion.

In Tahiti, Jost suffered several injuries. He severely hurt his leg when a coral reef pierced through his skin as he walked on top of it. He posted a photo on Instagram showing bandages around his toes; accompanying it with words to the effect that athletes had spent less time at the Olympic hospital than he did.

Regrettably, these wounds never healed well and they led him to see doctors daily due to infections. Making matters even more complicated, a severe case of ear infection also hit him. Despite being injured, however, Jost stayed true to himself with humor intact. In a July broadcast he says, “I woke up this morning and discovered that I had added ear infection to my growing list of ailments.”

On air, he quipped about having piña coladas amongst other drugs prescribed to him by physicians who were attending to his situation at hand after taking numerous medications as stated by Jost. NBC decided to replace him with an Australian weatherman named Luke Bradnam who already happened to be in French Polynesia.

Advertisement

Jost’s time in Tahiti ended on a lighter note. Before delayed semifinals and finals due to small waves ahead of surfing’s golden moments, Jost shared a video saying “Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated”. Thus, while Jost still left too soon because of an injury sustained during Olympics coverage; he took away from Tahiti those funny and spirited attributes that united people in the world of comedy.

ALSO READ: ‘The First Two Questions I Asked Were…’: Colin Farrell On Raising A Son With Angelman Syndrome