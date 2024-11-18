Is Donald Trump a WWE Fan? Exploring His Fascination with Wrestling

Donald Trump’s ties to WWE go beyond just being a fan. His involvement with the world of professional wrestling includes hosting iconic WrestleMania events, fostering a close friendship with Vince McMahon, and even owning WWE RAW for a short time in 2009. Trump’s relationship with wrestling and sports entertainment is one of mutual admiration, blending business and entertainment in ways that have left a lasting impression.

In an interview, Trump reflected on his long-standing connection to WWE, specifically recalling his role in hosting several WrestleMania events. He said, “I love sports, and I knew Vince [McMahon] and this and that. I guess it goes back a long way. I held three or four WrestleMania [yeah, three and four], I think so, and they were good ones. They were really good ones. It was hot as a pistol. It’s sort of always been hot, but I think it was, I mean, it was really hot. I don’t think I did the first one, but I did maybe three and four. In fact, it was so good I wanted the second one, right, and it was a tremendous success.”

Trump has often praised Vince McMahon, describing him as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. He also expressed admiration for UFC president Dana White, noting their similarities, “Dana White and Vince are two guys, they’re very unique people... Dana has done an unbelievable job, and Vince preceded him by a little bit, but boy, what a job he did.”

Beyond his business dealings with WWE, Trump’s connection with pro wrestling culture has led to moments of support from wrestling icons. For instance, ahead of a presidential election, The Undertaker voiced his backing for Trump, stating “The choice is yours, you can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker. Or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista (Batista), and Tim Walz. Choose wisely, the nation depends on it.”

Donald Trump’s fascination with WWE reflects his knack for blending entertainment with business. From hosting legendary WrestleMania events to forging bonds with wrestling icons, Trump’s ties to WWE showcase his lasting influence on the world of sports entertainment.

