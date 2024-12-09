'No One Wanted to Make It': Lily-Rose Depp Starrer Nosferatu Almost Didn't Happen? Director Robert Eggers Reveals

The anticipation for the soon-to-be-released horror film Nosferatu is high. However, many will be surprised to learn that this project almost didn’t happen several times. The filmmaker, Robert Eggers, discussed the challenges in a recent interview.

Eggers, who had dreamt of directing Nosferatu since a young age, spoke with Deadline and revealed that the project fell apart multiple times for various reasons. While discussing one of the challenges, he remarked, “It’s complicated,” citing issues such as a scheduling conflict with his previous movie, The Northman.

He mentioned that he might have had a “nervous breakdown” if everything had moved forward at that time. Eggers told the outlet that after the project fell apart for the second time, he thought it was never going to happen. He believed it was over and that he should move on.

The director continued, “Murnau’s ghost is telling me to f**k off, leave it alone.” He added, “And I had a script that I was really passionate about, but no one wanted to make it.”

The filmmaker revealed to the publication that he eventually approached Peter Kujawski at Focus Features and said, “‘Nosferatu?’” Kujawski’s response was, “‘Yeah, sounds great.’” Eggers added, “And then, all of a sudden, everything snowballed.”

The upcoming film is a remake of the 1922 German Expressionist horror classic Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which was based on Dracula, the 1897 novel by Bram Stoker, according to Wikipedia.

Advertisement

The project, starring Lily-Rose Depp, also features an impressive cast, including Willem Dafoe, Bill Skarsgård, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, Paul Maynard, and many more.

Both the screenplay and direction are credited to Eggers himself. The movie is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Emma Corrin Reveals They Filmed Nosferatu Scene With Live Rats And Not CGI: 'Thirty of Them Were on My Bare Chest'