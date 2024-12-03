Emma Corrin Reveals They Filmed Nosferatu Scene With Live Rats And Not CGI: 'Thirty of Them Were on My Bare Chest'

Emma Corrin has reportedly endured a rather gruesome filming process while on set of Robert Eggers' highly anticipated gothic horror Nosferatu which is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. The Christmas movie, arriving in theatres on December 25, 2024, presents a star-studded cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Bill Skarsgård, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

According to Deadline, Eggers also employed 5000 trained rats instead of depending on CGI entirely, to amplify the presence of the vampire, who is a protagonist in the story. He mentioned how Corrin's character Anna Harding drew the short straw as they ended up filming a scene with 30 live rats on their bare chest, nibbling on their wig.

Eggers also elaborated on the behind-the-scenes horror of Nosferatu by adding that the rats were defecating and urinating on Emma after each take. Corrin expressed their thoughts on filming the harrowing scene to the outlet, saying, "Thirty of them were on my bare chest. Honestly, I was being very brave about it. I was very much stoic, being very British about it, really. And then we were in the scene, and I had no top on, and it was just horrible."

The Deadpool & Wolverine star added, "The smell is something that you can’t imagine. And the incontinence was a thing that I really didn’t expect, but was terrible. It was grim. They loved my hair, so they would go and sit in the wig and get all up in my face."

Eggers admitted that the scene is gruesome and that it was particularly difficult for Emma Corrin. Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays Corrin's character's husband, stated that he suggested his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, who has a phobia of rats avoid the film since it contains graphic scenes with too many rats.

A dark and immersive retelling of the classic tale, Nosferatu reaches cinemas this Christmas.

