'None of It Can Make You Happy': Will Smith Reveals How His View On Money Changed After Turning 50

In a recent interview, Hollywood icon Will Smith shared profound insights into his evolving relationship with money and the pursuit of happiness. Known for his successful career spanning decades, Smith's candid revelations shed light on the transformative journey he has undergone, particularly in his views on wealth and contentment.

Will Smith revealed that money is no longer a priority for him

Smith's conversation with Complex delved into his current approach to finances, revealing a shift from the relentless pursuit of wealth to a more nuanced understanding of its significance. At 55, the Emancipation star humorously dismissed inquiries about his reported net worth, emphasizing his detachment from such monetary metrics. "I don’t even know, man. I don’t discuss such things,” Smith commented.

He described himself as being in a "downsize phase" of life, a departure from the earlier accumulation-focused mindset, characterizing himself as someone "who's had money, lost money, then had it again, bigger than you ever imagined." Reflecting on his journey of financial ups and downs, Smith articulated a newfound perspective: "The first half of my life was gather, gather, gather, the second half of my life is gonna be give, give, give."

Smith's introspection extended beyond monetary matters to encompass the elusive concept of happiness. Drawing from personal experiences and observations, he articulated a profound realization: material wealth alone cannot guarantee contentment. "I never understood, like, when, you know, you see people who will be rich and famous and, you know, they always have that moment somewhere around 50 where something changes,” he shared.

Recalling a pivotal moment in his life, Smith highlighted the emptiness that accompanies the saturation of material desires. Smith remarked, "But what happens is you just realize none of it can make you happy. Once you’ve bought everything you want and there’s literally nothing on earth else that you want to buy, I just wish that was a gift that everybody could have because there’s nothing that material can do to satisfy you."

Will Smith declared that happiness is internal

As Smith navigates this transformative phase of his life, he confronts the sobering reality that true happiness cannot be derived from external sources. Smith candidly accepted the fact that at current he fails to derive happiness from any external source, which is kind of scary to him. "I'm in that phase of my life that can actually be scary. When you realize that no relationship, that no money, that no kids — there’s literally nothing that can make you happy," he shared.

The actor articulated a profound truth: happiness is an internal journey that requires introspection and acceptance. "That happy is internal, full frontal contact with your dark knight of the soul and you reconcile that you gotta make happy in here," he remarked, highlighting the significance of internal satisfaction. "You gotta make happy in here with none of that stuff. You have to take happiness to the people you love. You can’t try to get it from them,” Smith added.

Will Smith's candid revelations offer a poignant reminder of the complexities inherent in the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. Ultimately, his narrative reinforces the timeless truth that true happiness can only be derived from within yourself.

