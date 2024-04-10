‘Left An Eternal Impact’: Will Smith Thanks Jackie Chan For Helping To Raise Jaden Smith In 70th Birthday Tribute

On April 7, the Oscar winner honored Chan with a heartfelt Instagram message, thanking the actor for the “eternal impact” he has had on the Smith family. Jaden, 25, the youngest child of Smith, famously costarred with Chan in the 2010 reimagining of The Karate Kid.

Will Smith wishes Jackie Chan on his birthday

Wishing My Guy @jackiechan a very Happy 70th (wow) Birthday! In addition to producing some of my all-time favorite films and some of the CRAZIEST events ever caught on camera, Will, 55, wrote in the caption of a set of pictures that showed Jaden with Chan, “I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden.”

“The Karate Kid and our time spent together in Beijing will always be cherished memories for our whole family. “We hope for the utmost Love & Revelation on your subsequent journey around the sun,” he continued. Will included several adorable photos of himself, Chan, and Jaden on his post.

One of the most touching ones showed the three on the movie set, with Will and Chan supporting Jaden while they worked behind the scenes in Beijing. Talking to George Lopez in 2010, Jackie Chan, who is starring with Ralph Macchio in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, said that Will “called my office” to give him the proposal for the movie. According to IMDB, the movie, produced by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, brought in an estimated $359 million worldwide. “I responded, ‘All right! “Who is this teacher?” Regarding Will’s phone call, Chan laughed then. “I thought, ‘I’m the karate kid!’”

He said, “I already forget how old I am. I still believe I am the child. ‘No, you’re the teacher,’ Will said. “My son will become the Karate Kid.” Despite all the tricks he’s pulled over the years, Chan expressed his thanks for being “able to grow old” in a touching Instagram post on his 70th birthday. The actor wrote in a comment for the photo, which featured multiple pictures of Chan taken throughout the years, that a lot had reminded him of friends that it was soon his 70th birthday.

“I’m already 70 years old, and every time I hear this number, my heart stops momentarily.” Chan started a long caption. “The second thought that would cross my mind after getting over the shock is something my big brother Sammo Hung once said: ‘It is a blessing to be able to age.’” We stunt people, in particular, are unaware of how fortunate we are to be able to age. Later, Chan said he’s “always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character,” and that the latest images of him circulating online with “white hair, white beard, and looking old” are just for a role.

Jackie is grateful to be 70

“The second thought that would cross my mind after getting over the shock is something my big brother Sammo Hung once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ We stunt people, in particular, are unaware of how fortunate we are to be able to age. Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories,” Chan commented about the pictures he posted on his page. I adore making films and love you all; that’s all I have to say. I want to express my gratitude to everyone for their birthday wishes. I hope everyone remains content and well,” Chan said in honor of his birthday.

Some fans commented, “Well, this picture made me fly back to my childhood for a moment,” others said the same thing, adding, “The chosen aunties and uncles you never knew weren’t blood relatives.” The ability to form a kinship with anyone, anyplace, is one of my favorite things about being human. Will, I appreciate you sharing. “Happy Birthday, Jackie!” and: “What a great pair! Generations have been inspired and amused by your work. Cheers to many more prosperous years and historic events in film! “Happy Birthday, Jackie Chan!”

The 1978 kung fu action comedy picture Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow marked Chan’s first significant break after he worked as a stuntman in numerous Hong Kong productions. After that, he starred in other kung fu action comedies, including The Young Master (1980) and Drunken Master (1978). He debuted as a director in 1979 with the critically acclaimed film The Fearless Hyena. The Jackie Chan Stunt Team was formally formed in 1983 with Project A, which also introduced the audience to Chan’s trademark style of intricate, risky stunts mixed with slapstick humor and martial arts. Chan later refined this approach in contemporary productions, such as Wheels on Meals and Police Story (1984).

