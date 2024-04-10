70 years old already?' Jackie Chan Shares Throwback Photos For Milestone Birthday

Jackie Chan is marking an important event!

On April 7, the popular actor turned 70. To mark this special occasion, he posted a meaningful Instagram post thanking God for allowing him to "grow old" after decades of performing risky actions.

“Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l’m 70 years old already?” Chan began his post with a lengthy caption.

“After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung, once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Jackie Chan Addresses Concerns About His Appearance in His Latest Film

In addition, Chan addressed some of the concerns raised online when images of him that appeared to be older appeared. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old," he further explained.

The star then mentioned that he’s “always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character,” before expressing gratitude for being in Hollywood “for 62 years.”

“I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today,” he added.

The post also included a compilation of images of Chan from his whole career, which he described as a thank you to his crew, who have “been going through my photo archives” and found some of the gems he included.

Chan concluded the post, stating, “Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all. A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!”

Will Smith's Birthday Tribute to Jackie Chan and "The Karate Kid" Sequel Announcement

Together with wishing Chan a happy birthday on Instagram, Will Smith also shared recollections of their time together during the actor's filming of The Karate Kid (2010) with his son, Jaden Smith.

“Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film - I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden,” Will, 55, wrote. “Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun ☀️.”

Jaden, who is currently 25 years old, starred in the 1984 movie adaption when he was 11 years old. Jaden portrays Dre in this version, a character who moves to Beijing from the United States. There, he encounters several obstacles and gains self-defense skills from Mr. Han, a kung fu instructor portrayed by Chan.

Chan and Ralph Macchio, who played the first film's teen protagonist, announced in November that they are producing a third episode and have issued a global casting call for the lead role.

"Hi everyone! We've got big news," Chan was seen in a video with Macchio, who had made an announcement: "We're starring in a new Karate Kid movie together."

"That's big news, but we even have bigger news," Chan continued. "We're looking for the next Karate Kid."

"That's right — the global search for the star of our new film starts right now. So let's wax on, wax off, everybody," Macchio mentioned toward the end of the video, quoting Mr. Miyagi's (played by the late Pat Morita) famous line in the original movie.

According to a post on X (previously Twitter), production began on April 4 after the two discovered their lead, American-born Chinese actor Ben Wang.

The narrative of the film is unknown; however, according to a press release, it will be produced by Karen Rosenfelt, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and based on Rob Lieber's script.

The film is all set to release in theaters on December 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: From Karate Kid To Rush Hour: Top Films Of Jackie Chan To Watch As Actor Turns 70