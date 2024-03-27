What Is Will Smith's Net Worth In 2024? This Is How Bad Boys 4 Actor Reacted To Question About His Fortune

The actor who has shaped the childhood of a lot of adults has seen a lot in his life—the fame, the spotlight, the struggle, and whatnot. But even after all these years, Will Smith has managed to keep his emotions and pride down to earth.

There are rumors surrounding his net worth, which were recently addressed by the I-Robot actor. Let's learn a bit about him as the film producer discusses his philosophical views on his net worth.

What Will Smith’s Net Worth?

The Hancock actor has a lot of talent filled right within his bag of skills. From being a film producer to a rapper, he is even a screenwriter, as per his Celebrity Net Worth page. The same website even states that Will Smith’s net worth is $350 million.

Talking about his salary, it is stated that the Men in Black actor earns at least $40 million every year through his number of endeavors, while on some projects he has earned up to $80 million.

When he was at the peak of his career, which was during the 2000s, the King Richard actor had earned $20 to $30 million per movie.

Early Life of Will Smith

Born on September 25, 1968, in West Philadelphia, as Willard Carroll Smith II, the actor is the son of a school administrator as well as a refrigerator engineer. He was friends with a famous local DJ, Jeffrey Allen Townes, also known as DJ Jazzy Jeff. The two had even formed a group called DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.

His parents are Caroline and Williard Carroll Smith Sr., and his father was also a US Air Force veteran. The After Earth actor has an elder sister named Pamela and two more younger siblings named Harry and Ellen.

Smith had attended Our Lady of Lourdes, a private Catholic elementary school. When the rapper was just 13 his parents had separated and had later got divorced in 2000.

Talking about his rapping career, The Fresh Prince began exploring his skills at the age of 12.

Personal Life of Will Smith

It was in 1992 when Will Smith married Sheree Zampino, and their son Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III was born in the same year. However, in 1995, the couple parted ways.

In 1998, in a single called Just the Two of Us by Will Smith, his son Trey gave his voice as well. Similarly, the son had even acted in two of the episodes of All of Us.

Further, in 1997, the I Am Legend actor married Jada Koren Pinkett. The two had met during the auditions of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Together, Smith and the Matrix Reloaded actress have two children, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith and Willow Camille Reign Smith. The two kids have also appeared alongside their father in movies like The Pursuit of Happyness and I Am Legend, respectively.

Will Smith about his Net Worth

Recently, the Suicide Squad actor appeared on an episode of Complex, where he was interviewed by Speedy Morman. Among all the questions he was asked, one was about his net worth.

Upon addressing the question if his net worth is $350 million, the producer stated, while laughing, “I don’t even know, man. I don’t discuss such things.”

However, the host poked the question a few more times, which made Smith answer in a much more philosophical way.

“This is the downsize phase of my life,” the actor stated, further expressing, “The first half of my life was gather, gather, gather, the second half of my life is gonna be give, give, give.”

The star from Bad Boys spoke about a big change in his life, stating, “People … always have that moment somewhere around 50 where something changes.”

The actor continued, “But what happens is you just realize none of it can make you happy. Once you’ve bought everything you want and there’s literally nothing on earth else that you want to buy, I just wish that was a gift that everybody could have because there’s nothing that material can do to satisfy you.”

