Will Smith Joins J. Balvin For Surprise Men In Black Performance At Coachella 2024; Deets Inside

Coachella 2024 just keeps on becoming grand. With all of the major performances that struck the audience at this music and art festival, J. Balvin’s set gave something that will be remembered throughout the years, as Will Smith jumped on stage.

If you are as excited as we are, here’s what happened on Sunday.

Will Smith at Coachella 2024

If you are a fan of his movies, you will be amazed by the rap he can perform on stage. Donning the Men in Black suit, Will Smith was seen performing alongside J. Balvin at Coachella 2024 on Sunday night.

Both stars performed the title track of the 1997 film on a UFO-themed stage. The performance ended with a group of black-suited men dragging J. Balvin off the stage and the actor pulling out the Neuralyzer.

Neuralyzer is the device from the Men in Black franchise used to erase memory.

Further, Balvin returned to the stage to continue his set, where he performed his hits, including In Da Ghetto. He was accompanied by the alien costume-wearing dancers, who had a very stereotypical look of green skin and huge black eyes.

J. Balvin's performance at Coachella 2024

The concert of the Colombian singer opened with a 50s-themed newsreel talking of an alien invasion. The news further revealed that the alien was none other than the Say My Name singer himself.

J. Balvin made his appearance on the stage through a platform that brought him up. Attendees were even thrilled to see a UFO prop that somewhat looked like the spaceship from the movie Nope.

The stage itself had an interstellar look and had used white and grey lights at first. However, as the performance went on, the audience saw a few more colors being introduced, along with wild lighting treatments, galaxies and stars.

Although the Mood singer mostly spoke to the audience in Spanish, he kept switching to English as well. The tracks he performed on stage saw a huge range that even included his 2018 super hit Mi Gente.

What intrigued the audience more were the snippets from global hits like Yeah! originally sung by Usher, and I Like It by Cardi B.

J. Balvin’s set from 2019 was another one of the most memorable sets at Coachella, which included guest artists such as Rosalia and Sean Paul. Since his set that he performed in 2019, a grand presence of Latin tracks can be seen at the stated festival that also celebrates art.

ALSO READ: Coachella 2024 Weekend One: Best Surprise Performances Featuring Billie Eilish, Shakira And Olivia Rodrigo