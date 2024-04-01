Will Smith's Easter Celebration Was All About Wearing Pink Bunny Ears, Clicking Pics With Family; DEETS

Will Smith lavished his mother, brother, wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and their kids with an extravagant Easter occasion that numbered over twenty family members. He posted a colorful selfie on his Instagram, showing off his joyous mood wearing glittery pink bunny ears. This get-together highlights Smith's value of family, mirroring his previous expressions of gratitude and love for his loved ones.

Will Smith celebrates Easter with his family

Will Smith, 55, celebrated Easter Day on Sunday with his family including his mom Caroline Bright, brother Harry, wife Jada Pinkett Smith and kids, son Trey (31), Jaden (25), and daughter Willow (23).

Alongside the Pinkett-Smith entourage were Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada's mother, and her spouse, Rodney Norris.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star shared an Instagram post that displays his family selfie celebrating the occasion.

Will, who is accustomed to dressing crazy for the holidays, looked adorable in the selfie wearing fuzzy pink bunny ears that sparkled. The other members of his family either twinned with him or donned headbands with Easter themes.

Jada, 52, sported a headband decorated with Easter eggs and bunnies, while Willow opted for a carrot- and bunny-themed accessory.

Jaden got into the spirit with an equally Easter-appropriate headband which read, “Hoppy Easter.”

Will's mother Caroline, seen in the picture sporting a chick and bunny headband.

“It’s my Mom ‘n’em. Happy Easter errybody!” Will captioned the festive family photo.

Meanwhile, Will Smith’s upcoming film Bad Boys: Do Or Die will be released in cinemas on June 7 this year.

Will Smith paid sweet tribute to his mother followed by his wife’s book release last year

Hollywood actor Will Smith paid heartfelt tribute to his mother Caroline Bright sharing a vintage image of the mother and son giggling on a couch.

"Happy Bday, Mom-Mom! 87 today. There’s nothing like laughing with your Mother,” the actor captioned the Instagram post.

Advertisement

According to People, Will is also very open and vocal about his relationships with the rest of his family members, as is Jada.

The actress and former Red Table Talk host, who previously spoke up to People about her experiences with kids Jaden and Willow as well as her "bonus son" Trey, who Will has with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, shared her insights with the publication of her book Worthy last September.

"I think what they've taught me collectively is that deep sense of self-acceptance," she said, adding,“They love every part of me.”

“They love every part of the journey,” she continued. “They are just such beautiful beings in that way, just the level of love, unconditional love, that they have for me and their dad."

Adding that "It's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love," the proud mom said, further adding, "To be the recipient of that unconditional love just creates a whole other understanding and whole other learning that comes with that."

“And so I've really been able to feel what that feels like, to have that level of deep, unconditional love from those three beauties,” she concluded.

In a nutshell, the Smith family which numbered more than twenty assembled together in colorful Easter costumes to celebrate the holiday.





ALSO READ: What Is Will Smith's Net Worth In 2024? This Is How Bad Boys 4 Actor Reacted To Question About His Fortune

ALSO READ: 'None of It Can Make You Happy': Will Smith Reveals How His View On Money Changed After Turning 50