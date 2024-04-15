Did Jada Pinkett And Will Smith Attend Coachella 2024 Together? Find Out Amid Willow Smith's Set With Jon Batiste

Saturday, April 13th marked a big moment for Willow Smith and her entire family, when she joined Jon Batiste for his Coachella set this past weekend after duetting with her brother Jaden at Coachella last year.

Pinkett Smith shared some photos on her Instagram from her visit to the event, opting to wear a large hooded overcoat as a dress that flowed as she walked around in the wind.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith attended Coachella together

Jada Pinkett wore the gold accents, matching her light hints of jewelry and black crossbody bag. The flowy nature of the outfit paired perfectly with her daughter's, who wore a loose-fitting green denim jumpsuit.

Will Smith was dressed more casually in sweats and a t-shirt as they attended Willow's show and a shot captured mom and daughter in conversation and met friends, with one photo showing Jada locked in an embrace with Justin Bieber, a family friend who has collaborated with Jaden in the past.

"A great show and old friends," she captioned the post, with friends leaving comments like, "Willow was INCREDIBLE!!!! Can't believe I'm missing it," and an enthusiastic, "that DRESSSSSSSSSSSSSSHEHHEHEHHEEEEEESSSSSSSSUH," from singer India.Arie. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Willow, meanwhile, has been gearing up for her latest album, titled Empathogen, with the release of accompanying singles Symptom of Life and BIG FEELINGS, which her parents have been incredibly supportive of on social media. The LP will be the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Coping Mechanism.

Advertisement

Symptom of Lifemmarked Willow's first bit of new music since November's alone, and in a press release, she stated, "The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery."

"There's this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark." Alongside the visual of the song on social media, she further penned, "I hope this song and visual can bring catharsis to anyone who experiences [a deeper understanding of nature]."

She teased the album to Rolling Stone last November and spoke of her changing life situation and perspective at the time, which influences the record. "During that time, emotionally, I was going through so much. There was so much anger," she expressed. "There was so much resentment. There was so much need to just express myself."

"And those two albums helped me get it out. For I was almost never sober in the studio. And for this new album, I was sober for every single recording session…"

"I feel like my mind state was extremely different. There was so much more gratitude, so much more resonance with myself, and so much more coming back to my roots with these new songs that are coming out."

A brief about Willow Smith

Willow Camille Reign Smith, also known mononymously as Willow is an American singer and actress. She has received various accolades, including a Young Artist Award, an NAACP Image Award, a BET Award, and nominations for two Daytime Emmy Awards and a MTV Video Music Award.

Willow was born on October 31, 2000, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of the actress-musician Jada Pinkett Smith and actor-musician Will Smith. She has two older siblings, Jaden Smith, and her half-brother Willard Carroll Trey Smith III, an actor and DJ. Smith and her siblings are youth ambassadors for Project Zambi, which, in conjunction with Hasbro, provides assistance for Zambian children orphaned by AIDS.

Willow made her acting debut in the 2007 film I Am Legend alongside her father, and later appeared in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl with Abigail Breslin. In 2010, Smith launched her music career with the platinum-certified single Whip My Hair, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

That same year, she signed to her mentor Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation, becoming the youngest artist signed to the label. The following year, she released the singles 21st Century Girl and Fireball featuring Nicki Minaj.

Smith's debut album, Ardipithecus (2015) explored neo soul. Its single Wait a Minute! was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her second and third albums, The 1st (2017) and Willow (2019) followed after and were met with positive reception. Smith began co-hosting the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk in 2018 with her mother Jada and grandmother Adrienne, which has earned her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. In 2021, Smith released her fourth album Lately I Feel Everything, which spawned the single Transparent Soul, which was certified gold in the US. Later that year, she earned another top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single Meet Me at Our Spot as part of The Anxiety with Tyler Cole. In 2022, Smith released her fifth album, Coping Mechanism. In 2023, she released the single Alone.

ALSO READ: Did Jada Pinkett Smith Scare Off Intruders During LA Home Break-In Attempt? Report