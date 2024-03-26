Was Will Smith Issued With A Speeding Ticket In Malibu? Here's What Reports Suggest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Will Smith is in trouble after being hit with a speeding ticket in Malibu. According to the reports, the actor was driving at 63 on a highway with a 40 mph limit. The police claimed that no one gets away from speeding on the Pacific Coast's highly dangerous roads.

The TMZ portal reported that PCH is treacherous. Police have zero tolerance for anyone speeding, regardless of their identity, as 58 people have died on the highway in the last 14 years. The cops claimed that drivers speeding along the coast are a massive problem, as hitting the brakes on time gets difficult, causing casualties across the highway.

Four Pepperdine students lost their lives in an October crash caused by a 22-year-old BMW driver who was traveling at 104 mph.

Will Smith's Troubled Marriage

Will Smith has been in the spotlight for many years for varied reasons. One of the most popular is his marriage. The Hitch actor was married to Jada Pinkett Smith, who in 2016 revealed that the couple had separated after years of being together. However, she claimed that the duo were not officially divorced.

Opening up about the same on The Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett revealed that she doesn't feel mature enough to be legally separated. She said, "For me personally, I'm not mature enough to have a divorce. I'm just not. I don't think I would ever be mature enough; I don't. Because when you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that's right there. Let me tell you the truth; that's when the red table turns upside down and won't be red anymore."

Will Smith’s Upcoming Projects

Will Smith had set the stage for himself among the priority actors before 2022, as he had multiple projects in his hands. After the slapgate incident at the Academy Awards 2022, Smith was under the pressure of coming back to the screen, which continues to this day. However, the King Richard actor is set to return with the fourth installment of Bad Boys. The actor will reprise his iconic role alongside the original cast and some new ones.

Smith has also signed a Netflix movie, Fast and Loose. The film will be set against a thriller backdrop that promises action and entertainment for the audience. Smith finalized the film with Netflix one month before slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. According to a source, “Netflix definitely wasn’t willing to be the first studio to get back into business with Will.” The project was paused soon after the incident as the actor was scrutinized.

