‘Not A Threat To Me’: Young Thug Prosecutor’s Star Witness Lil Woody Says THIS About The Rapper’s Release

Kenneth ‘Lil Woody’ Copeland, who appeared as the prosecutor’s star witness in Young Thug’s trial, announced that he was “genuinely happy” about the rapper and the rest of the YSL crew going after the release. On November 2, Copeland appeared on The Donza Project podcast and spoke about not feeling threatened about Thug’s release.

“I don’t have no fear. They’re not a threat to me, and I’m not a threat to them,” he said. Young Thug was charged with participating in criminal gang activity, to which he recently pleaded guilty, ending the longest trial in Georgia's history. This unexpected conclusion was caused by bumpy witness testimony, which complicated the state’s prosecution.

In August, Copeland’s appearance in the trial became a viral sensation due to his antics during the cross-questioning, especially for repeating the phrase “I don’t recall” when asked about key details related to the case.

Later that same month, Woody dropped a song named after his famous phrase and even started selling merchandise including scarves and t-shirts centered around that phrase. During his appearance in the podcast, Woody admitted that he went through a “dark phase” when he let the “demons” get the best of him.

"People say, ‘oh, he a killer.’ No, bro. When them demons get to you, n***as can say whatever they want. I know y’all ain’t been in my position. I ain’t got no point to prove to y’all," he said. When asked whether he ever sat down with Young Thug, he denied commenting on it. According to him, god had a “unique” way of doing things, and what was meant was meant. “I love Thug, I love Shannon, I love Yak, Quay, I love all them boys,” he said. Adding that if they feel some type of way about him, all he can do is ask for forgiveness from god and move on. “I ain't looking to do nothing to nobody," he added.