Olivia Nuzzi Withdraws Protective Order Against Former Fiancé Ryan Lizza Amid RFK Jr. Sexting Scandal Involvement

According to her lawyer, Olivia Nuzzi has given up her effort to obtain a protective order against her former husband, Ryan Lizza. Nuzzi’s lawyer filed that Lizza allegedly hacked her private accounts, stole some personal items, and attempted to force her back into a relationship even though they had separated. This came after Lizza came to realize Nuzzi’s so-called intimate relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who used to work for the New York Times until her RFK scandal, filed the petition against Lizza on September 30. Nuzzi’s attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld, has stated that Nuzzi has no intentions of going through a public relations battle, adding that this approach is unnecessary, and therefore, she filed a motion to dismiss her claims on November 8.

Wilkenfeld stated to People, "Ms. Nuzzi has no interest in fighting a public relations battle." Nuzzi told the magazine that this motion was filed as a last resort to get away from the controlling and abusive relationship. She had hoped that Lizza would "stop harassing and harming her through defamatory publicity and circulation of hacked, stolen, and/or doctored materials that concerned her."

In a rather straightforward denunciation, Lizza responded to Nuzzi’s withdrawal by accusing her of using litigation with false claims as a public relations strategy. He claimed that during the hearings, whenever she was called upon to defend her allegations in court, Nuzzi did not do so.

Advertisement

He told the outlet, "Now, on the eve of a hearing at which she knew her lies would be exposed, she has taken the only course available to her and withdrawn her fabricated claims."

There was also a charge that for nearly a year Nuzzi had deceived Lizza and others about her relationship with Kennedy that she purportedly concealed from him. The first reports of Nuzzi having a "personal relationship" with Kennedy saw light in September, nearly a year after she interviewed him for a profile. While Nuzzi denied having any sexual relationship with him, representatives of RFK JR. denied such a relationship by claiming that Nuzzi only met him once for this interview.

ALSO READ: Is Cheryl Hines Considering Divorce From Husband RFK Jr. Amid His Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi? Here's What Report Says