Is Cheryl Hines Considering Divorce From Husband RFK Jr. Amid His Scandal With Olivia Nuzzi? Here's What Report Says

Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering divorcing her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., amid allegations of an affair with journalist Olivia Nuzzi. Sources close to Hines have revealed details about her emotional state, indicating that she is both hurt and embarrassed by the situation.

According to a source, Hines is very angry over her husband's alleged infidelity. The source stated that the situation has been especially upsetting for her. "She's been very angry about it," the insider said as reported by PEOPLE.

Hines is believed to have a good support system that helps her navigate her emotions. "She has a great support team to vent to, though," the source added. Everyone in her circle appears to be rallying behind her during this tough time.

Amid these developments, the actress is apparently considering legal action against Kennedy. "She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to," the insider said. There looks to be substantial friction between the couple.

The insider voiced concern over the issue, asking, “How many times can you forgive a partner that’s dishonest and goes behind your back? It’s just ridiculous behavior from a grown, married man.”

The incident became public after rumors arose regarding Kennedy's supposed personal relationship with Nuzzi. This relationship has received a lot of media attention, especially since New York magazine announced that Nuzzi had been put on leave on September 19. The publication reported that Nuzzi acknowledged having a personal relationship with someone relevant to Kennedy's 2024 campaign.

Nuzzi responded to the matter in a statement, stating that the nature of some communication between her and a former reporting subject turned personal. She stated that she did not report on or use Kennedy as a source at the time.

She said that the relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. Nuzzi expressed regret for not exposing the relationship earlier and apologized to her New York colleagues.

In response to the allegations, Kennedy's representative stated that he only met Nuzzi once for an interview about his campaign. He told The Washington Post that Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.

