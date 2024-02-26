Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates her 21st Birthday By Buying What She 'F–king could'

On the opening night of her Guts World Tour which kicked off on Friday, February 23, in Palm Desert, California, Olivia Rodrigo shared with the crowd that, in honor of her 21st birthday, she went to a gas station to buy beer and cigarettes. However, she revealed that she didn’t drink or smoke her purchases, it was simply a right of passage.

Olivia Rodrigo shares how she celebrated her 21st birthday

Olivia Rodrigo got candid about how she celebrated her 21st birthday during the opening night of her Guts World Tour in Palm Springs, Calif. "I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer,” the singer said while sitting at the piano, as seen in fan videos posted on TikTok.

“I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I f–king could,” she went on. "Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end,” she concluded, before performing her 2023 track, “Teenage Dream.”

The former Disney Channel star celebrated her milestone birthday earlier this week with a low-key party, and joked that she would no longer hypothetically be consuming alcohol illegally.

Advertisement

“Today is my last day of being able to under age drink (hypothetically) !!!!” she joked in the caption of an Instagram post on last Monday, 19 February.

The "Drivers Licenses" songstress was joined by actress Iris Apatow along with fellow musicians Conan Gray and Tate McRae.The “Greedy” singer’s rumored new beau, The Kid Laroi, was also seen in one of the snaps from the bash, however, Rodrigo’s possible new boyfriend, Louis Partridge, didn’t appear to be in attendance.

Rodrigo wore a vintage Alaïa halterneck dress that’s older than she is. The black ensemble, which appeared in the brand’s 1991 spring collection, featured several cutouts and a plunging neckline. She completed the glamorous look with a messy up-do, a slick of red lipstick, and silver jewelry, including diamond hoop earrings and several matching rings.

The at-home bash also featured multiple purple funfetti cakes that were adorned with multiple candles, and read, “Happy Birthday Olivia.”

Olivia Rodrigo launches reproductive rights initiative alongside Guts World Tour

On 23 February, kicked off the first stop on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. The 21-year-old singer debuted a meaningful initiative that will travel with her on a 75-stop tour: The Fund 4 Good.

While whispers of the initiative were first shared in the fall of 2023, Rodrigo took to her official fan account on both TikTok and Instagram yesterday to share more details. “I’m so excited tonight is the very first show of the Guts World Tour, and before I pop on stage, I wanted to get on here and tell you about something I’m really excited about,” she shared in a video from her dressing room.

“Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” she continued. “The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence.”

Rodrigo went on to add that a portion of all ticket sales from the Guts World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good. Additionally, she added that for the North American leg of the tour, she will be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds “to help those impacted by healthcare barriers in getting the reproductive care they deserve.”

The Good 4 U singer has also been praised for her empowerment of women and gender expansive folks on her tour, with all of her openers being female acts. Additionally, all of her dancers are women, transgender, or non-binary, according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

Rodrigo finished her video announcement by telling fans to learn more via an attached link, or by stopping by a National Network of Abortion Funds table at the various stops on her tour. “Thank you so much for supporting this cause I care so deeply about,” she said, blowing a kiss to the camera. “I’ll see you on tour.”

While many of the comments under her TikTok video were from excited fans, eager to see her performance or get tickets to a show, many also chimed in to express their pride in the Fund 4 Good.

“I’m so glad young girls have such a wonderful role model to look up to,” one commenter wrote. "Thank you so much for what you’re doing,” another person added. “This is why you are my idol.”

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Olivia Rodrigo Bags Song And Album Of The Year