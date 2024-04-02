iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Boygenius Wins Alternative Album Of The Year

Boygenius took home the Alternative Album of the Year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards today. The trip could not attend the event in person but gave a heartfelt message to their fans for the award. Phoebe was recording as Lucy and Julien held the trophy.

Boygenius wins big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

“Yay, Thank you, iHeart, for this best alternative album award. We are feeling very honored right now,” Phoebe stated. Julien said, “Thank you for listening to our music on the radio.” Lucy and Julien couldn’t stop laughing when Phoebe mentioned that they were off the road currently, “As you can see, we are off the road and recording in a bathroom, hanging out like we do.” To which Julien replied, “That’s true; we can hang out somewhere normal. We love you all.”

Before this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, a few special awards were revealed such as Green Day and TLC were given iHeartRadio Landmark Awards, Cher was honored with the Icon Award, and Beyoncé was given the Innovator Award.

The winners poured in for the annual awards event, hosted by Ludacris and broadcast live on FOX from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift bagged the most nominations this year with nine, followed by Olivia Rodrigo with seven, Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage with eight each. Ludacris expressed his excitement for the “variety” of this year’s program, which includes performances by the rapper Tate McRae, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson while talking to PEOPLE, “I love that you got Jelly Roll on here, you got Lainey Wilson, you got Justin Timberlake,” remarked Ludacris. “I simply want to take part in extraordinary things. There are a lot of surprises mixed in with the abundance of ability and passion.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Neil Portnow And What Did He Do? Phoebe Bridgers Tells Former Grammy CEO To 'Rot in P*ss' Backstage At 2024 Grammy Awards

Who is Boygenius?

Boygenius is an American indie supergroup made up of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker, all of whom are singer-songwriters. They debuted with their self-titled EP in 2018. After a break, they returned with The Record (2023), their first studio album, which was well-received by critics and fans and earned the group three Grammy Awards. Pitch-perfect in the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands, it climbed to number four on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was dubbed an “instant classic” by NME. The Rest, the group’s second EP, was released on October 13, 2023.

The trio grew close to one another and expressed their annoyance at being labeled as “women in rock” while having quite different musical tastes. According to Dacus, the notion of women in music “should not be remarkable whatsoever,” and “it’s not a genre,” according to Bridgers. The group was founded partly to disapprove of the notion that the music business favors placing women against one another, as each has discussed in public. “I hope people see the three of us and know there isn’t competition,” Dacus has stated, Competition from your peers is not necessary. Together with individuals you respect, you may create something positive.”

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine