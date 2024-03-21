Does Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Deluxe Version Of GUTS Have Any New Tunes? Singer Reveals

Olivia Rodrigo teased five new tunes to be added to the Deluxe version of her album, GUTS. To unveil the poster, which featured stars and confetti all around, the singer took to Instagram. Rodrigo performed her second night of the Chicago tour, where the pop star publicly announced the release of her 2023 hit album. The Bad Idea, Right? singer held up a piece of paper that had the words “GUTS Deluxe Out Friday” written all over it.

Following the announcement, the fans erupted into cheers and screams, showing their excitement about the news. On her Instagram story, Rodrigo confirmed that she will be including the 12 original tracks and five new tunes in her set of songs.

What Are The Five New Tunes Added To The Album?

Olivia Rodrigo shared a handwritten note on her social media, which contained the 12 original songs of the album and five new ones that will be added. The new tunes are Obsessed, So American, Girl I’ve Always Been, Scared Of My Guitar, and Stranger. The Get Him Back singer is currently in the middle of her first-ever stadium tour, where she is applauded for her pop and funk styles.

The Chicago leg of her tour will run through March and conclude in early April. To kick off the U.K./European dates, which run from late April to late June, Rodrigo will travel to Ireland shortly after. Later in the summer, starting in mid-July, more North American dates will be scheduled.

Olivia Rodrigo Promoting Activism

Olivia Rodrigo, on her tour, has been promoting a drive for safe sex and reproductive methods. The performer has been giving away free resources to fans on some dates and donates a portion of ticket sales from each tour stop to her nonprofit, Fund 4 Good, and the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Talking about the pressures of writing a song, Rogrido opened up to People Magazine, saying, "For the first few months of writing Guts, I was dealing with a lot of noise in my head about whether it was going to be good enough or whether I could ever top what I did on Sour."

She continued, "I had to switch my mindset into just trying to write songs that I would like to hear on the radio and not trying to beat anything or achieve any sort of commercial success. I had to switch my mindset into just trying to write songs that I would like to hear on the radio and not trying to beat anything or achieve any sort of commercial success."

Olivia Rodrigo's new album will be released on March 22.

