Olivia Rodrigo Takes Reproductive Rights Center Stage; Distributes Emergency Contraceptives And Funds Nonprofit On Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo is making good on her promise to expand awareness of the reproductive rights of women. The 21-year-old popstar, on March 12, distributed free emergency contraceptives and condoms during the St. Louis, Missouri leg of her Guts world tour.

Concertgoers, on Wednesday, documented their experience on various social media platforms, sharing that they were able to grab a package that included two boxes of Julie — an emergency contraceptive that helps prevent pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex — as well as cards with information regarding abortion access resources. Miss Rodrigo’s fans also reported free condoms being available at several dedicated booths at the concert venue.

In addition to her commendable efforts at the concert, the Good 4 U singer is also allocating a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold for the Guts World Tour to her nonprofit, Fund 4 Good.

Know more about Fund 4 Good — Olivia Rodrigo’s initiative to support reproductive health freedom

On February 23, just before taking the stage in Palm Springs, California, for the opening night of her tour, the young pop star launched her nonprofit with a video message on social media.

"Before I pop onstage, I wanted to come in here and talk about something I’m really excited about," Rodrigo said via her Instagram story, per Billboard.

"The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom," she further informed.

Providing more insight into her initiative, the Happier singer continued, "The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

This is also where the songstress mentioned that tables with resources would be set up at every tour stop.

Olivia Rodrigo’s advocacy for abortion rights for women — The singer openly slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to ban abortions in June 2022

During her set at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Rodrigo condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, following which 21 states, including Missouri, outright banned or severely restricted access to abortion.

“I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the supreme court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s–t about freedom,” Rodrigo said back then before performing F— You along with Lily Allen.

