Nicole Kidman Reposts Olivia Rodrigo's Spoof of Her Famous AMC Commercial; Here's What She Said

What would you do, if you had free time right before your concert? Olivia Rodrigo chose to make a TikTok video. For some obvious reasons, the post went viral and reached Nicole Kidman.

To Kidman's interest, it was her AMC promo that was being imitated by the Vampire singer. Know how the Eyes Wide Shut star reacted to it.

Nicole Kidman reacts to Olivia Rodrigo’s spoof

It was on a Tuesday that the Deja Vu singer had posted a spoof of Nicole Kidman’s AMC commercial.

One could see the Can't Catch Me Now singer mimicking the audio from the commercial that stars The Killing of Sacred Seer actress. Rodrigo however put her own touch on the theater commercial, while wearing a t-shirt that also read a related infamous quote, "We come to this place for magic."

While the viral post reached almost every corner of the world, the Just Go With It actress too happened to be one of the viewers of the spoof video on TikTok.

Upon noticing the efforts of the Love is Embarrassing singer, Kidman took to social media to celebrate the tribute.

A snippet of the parody video was seen to be posted on the Instagram story of the Days of Thunder star.

This wasn't just it to the surprise of the Teenage Dream artist, as Nicole Kidman went on to write a caption that read, "You just won me some major points with my girls!"

She further wrote, "Adore you @oliviarodrigo xx," tagging the Comeback Song singer.

Nicole Kidman is a proud mother of her two daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13.

The AMC theater commercial

The commercial that was recently turned into a spoof by the 21-year-old singer, had been launched in 2021. This was an ad to welcome back the audience to the ambiance of the theatre after a long gap following the pandemic.

The commercial features Nicole Kidman, wearing a leather hooded jacket. The actress can also be seen giving the viewers a tour of the theater and speaking of how grand it is to watch the movies on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the TikTok post by the Just for a Moment singer went viral just in time. Starting in March, AMC Theatres has released three new ads that again feature the Aquaman star.

A 30-second version of the 'We Make Movies Better' ad is being played in the AMC location, while the theater chain is set to further launch their two more ads pre-show ads in the coming months.

