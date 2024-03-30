'Wanted To Do It Before The Rock Hall': Sheryl Crow REVEALS How She Chopped 8 Inches Off Her Hair

Sheryl Crow never fails to speak the truth through her songs and reality. The rockstar chopped her hair multiple inches, marking a special occasion for her short-haired debut. In November, Crow was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and she had planned to snip her hair short before it happened. However, as fear took over, she moved the "chop" to the day after.

In Episode 29 of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the Real Gone singer revealed that she backed off because she wasn't sure if it would go as planned. Worse, she might "hate it." Crow explained the entire situation, looking chic in her new look.

Sheryl Crow trimmed her rock hair but with caution

It's not surprising that the 62-year-old singer was trying to do all the right things before one of her career's most significant milestones. After years of producing and stacking up hit numbers, Crow was wary that her moment of honor might be ruined by her impulse to snip her hair.

"I wanted to do it before the Rock Hall but was like, 'What if I hate it?' So I kept my rock hair until the ceremony was over, and then I went and was like, 'Chop it,'" the Love is a Good Thing singer told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the nine-time Grammy winner stuck by her promise and went straight to the salon the day after her 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Technically, she went to the "ballfield" first and then off to the salon, trimming off eight inches of her hair.

"I went from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to the next morning to the ballfield, which is what we do [as parents], and then to the hair salon and was like [chop]," the Threads actress narrated.

Crow, who also recently joined TikTok, seemed content with her new hairstyle as she chimed in, "It's been a long time since I've had short hair!"

ALSO READ: 'It Was An Identity Crutch': Sheryl Crow Says She Turned To Music To Avoid Drinking And Smoking Like Her Friends

Sheryl Crow is happy to relay female artists

Sheryl Crow released her 11th full-length album, Evolution, via the courtesy of The Valory Music Co., on Saturday. On the occasion, she also opened up about passing the baton while speaking highly of pop-rock singer Olivia Rodrigo, 21, on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “It’s fun to be in the relay, you know? To get the baton and go, ‘I’m gonna hand it off,’ you know what I mean? And man, there are some great, young, female, truth-speaking artists out there,” the mother-of-two acknowledged.

Crow looked up to Stevie Nicks as a young artist. Now, she is keen on serving as an idol for the upcoming generations of female rock artists. “This is a girl who, even though has come up in the business, she’s very grounded…she’s also one heck of a great little songwriter,” the Hall of Famer said, expressing her support for Rodrigo.

Crow’s latest album, Evolution, is a collection of pop-rock numbers, including Alarm Clock, Do It Again, Evolution, Love Life, and Broken Record.

ALSO READ: 'She's A Powerhouse': Sheryl Crow Showers Praises On Taylor Swift, Lauds Pop Star For Reclaiming Her Work