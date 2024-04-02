iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Olivia Rodrigo Wins Pop Album Of The Year For GUTS

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are currently underway!

The annual award show, hosted by Ludacris, is airing live on FOX from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift led this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations list with nine nods, followed by Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage, who scored eight nods each.

Olivia Rodrigo went into the night with seven total nominations and has already bagged the Pop Album of the Year Award for Guts in the early hours of the ceremony.

Ms. Rodrigo, currently on the GUTS World Tour, could not be physically present in Los Angeles to accept the honor, but she sent a message of thanks and appreciation via a recorded video. Here's what she said;

Oliva Rodrigo says she is proud of GUTS as the album wins the Pop Album of the Year accolade at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Award

"Hey iHeart, thank you so much for giving me this award. I am so appreciative, and I am very proud of GUTS and I am so happy that so many of you guys are resonating with it the way I do," Rodrigo, 21, said in her 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech.

The Vampire singer then went on the express regret over not being able to be present at the ceremony to accept the award, saying, “I am so bummed that I can't be there with you guys to celebrate, but I am there in spirit and I am so grateful.”

GUTS, released on September 8, 2023, is Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore studio album. It topped album charts in 15 countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom upon its release, with all 12 of its songs charting in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Rodrigo, GUTS is about “growing pains” and figuring out her identity at this point in her life.

What else to look out for at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing live on FOX beginning at 8 PM ET, hosted by Ludacris, will feature performances by music icons like Justin Timberlake, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson, TLC, and more.

Additionally, the award ceremony is also set to confer the iHeart Icon Award on Cher and the iHeart Innovator Award on Beyonce.