Academy Awards 2024: How To Watch The Oscars After Party? Here’s What You Need To Know

The celebrations didn’t end when the Oscars concluded. This Sunday was the 30th anniversary of the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and the 96th anniversary of the Academy Awards ceremony.

Catch The Afterparty Live

This year’s livestream was hosted by Tan France of Queer Eye and comedian Michelle Buteau, who is best known for her roles in Survival of the Thickest and Always Be My Maybe. Emma Stone emerged victorious in the very close race for best actress at the Oscars, while Oppenheimer dominated the ceremony with seven wins in all. Ryan Gosling set the stage on fire with his many Kens, and so did John Cena. The hour-long livestream, presented by #SmartTox and ISDIN, is available to watch on both vanityfair.com and Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel.

This year’s celebration, which was once again hosted by VF’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, was held in a custom-built space at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Additionally, the portrait studio of renowned photographer Mark Seliger returned for a historic tenth year. A-list attendees, nominees, and winners were welcomed into Seliger’s studio, sponsored by Nespresso, throughout the evening. Images from the event were only available on vanityfair.com and Vanity Fair’s Instagram.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party has been the go-to event for Oscar nominees and winners after the ceremony for the last thirty years. For the most exciting talent in the business, it’s the ultimate ticket. Newly crowned Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan can take a selfie with Megan Thee Stallion, award in hand, as Kevin Bacon and a tuxedo-wearing Al Pacino have an In-N-Out burger together. A thorough history of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party demonstrates exactly how famous attendees have been since the event’s inception, when the magazine’s honored guests included Robert De Niro, Prince, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Liam Neeson, and Natasha Richardson.

The Red Carpet Has Had Some Memorable Moments

Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo, Malala Yousafzai, and Kate Hudson to Justin and Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade showed up just a year ago to take turns posing in the photo booth and having a wild time on the dance floor. Stay informed about Hollywood’s largest celebration by following VF’s live story, which is updated continuously throughout the evening.

VF has already interacted with many celebrities at this year’s Afterparty. While talking to Tan France, Kylie Minogue remarked, “I feel like it’s not work for me tonight; it’s fun. What am I supposed to do at the Oscars, like? Nothing! However, I’m excited to catch up with several friends and business acquaintances. Simply experiencing the overall glimmer.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, star of Abbott Elementary, went to the Vanity Fair party with her stylist daughter, Ivy-Victoria Maurice. Maurice remarked of her mother, “When it comes down to the original Dreamgirl, you can never go wrong with sparkle and shine. I knew that silver was really on trend, which matches her personality.”

