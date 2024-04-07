Who Is Noah Kahan? Know More About Singer As He Joins Olivia Rodrigo In Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Show

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo performed at Maddison Square Garden on April 5. The Good For You singer was joined by Noah Kahan, 27, in the sold-out show. The show was definitely a hit and fans on social media were praising this talented duo.

Last year, Rodrigo paid tribute to Kahan by performing a cover of "Stick Season" while she appeared on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Kahan was seemingly very impressed with this cover.

He later on shared a TikTok of him listening and reacting to Rodrigo’s cover via split screen. He wrote, “Olivia covering stick season? Her song now.” He further wrote in the caption, “I’d give her my entire discography." In the caption, he thanked Olivia.

Kahan later appeared on the show and performed a cover of Lacy by Olivia Rodrigo.

This dynamic duo got everyone praising them. You may be wondering about who Noah Kahan is? Read more to know about him

Who is Noah Kahan?

Noah Kahan was born on January 1, 1997, in Strafford, Vermont. He was born and brought up on a 133-acre tree farm. His parents had four children in total, him being the third child. He went to Hanover High School in New Hampshire. As he wanted to focus on his musical career, the singer declined to attend Tulane University where he was accepted for college.

He began his songwriting journey very early in his life. At just eight years he started penning down his songs. His music began to get exposure when he uploaded it to SoundCloud and YouTube.

According to Wikipedia, Kahan's inspirations are Paul Simon, Yusuf Islam, Counting Crows, Hozier, and Mumford & Sons.

Know more about Noah Kahan’s Career

Kahan went on his first tour and opened for Milky Chance at just 17 years old. He released his first-ever debut album named Busyhead in 2019. Hurt Somebody, featuring Julia Michaels from the same album, helped him debut on the Billboard Hot Rock Chart reaching at number 24.

The Grammy-nominated singer released his hit single, Stick Season in 2022 after teasing the viral snippets of song verses on TikTok back in 2020. The song had become viral even before the full version was officially released.

This song peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart and in Australia’s ARIA charts. Later on, the single peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kahan later debuted on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio album named Stick Season. It peaked at number 14. With this album, Kahan gained mainstream popularity. He has collaborated with several artists like Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, Gracie Adams, and Zach Bryan.

Kahan’s Talent was recognized by the Grammy’s as he was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

