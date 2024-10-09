'On Behalf Of My Family...': Dionne Warwick Announces Passing Of Aunt and Whitney Houston’s Mom Cissy Houston Who Died ‘Peacefully’

Dionne Warwick is mourning the loss of her aunt, Cissy Houston, who passed away on Monday, October 7, at her home in Newark, New Jersey, while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s. She was 91.

“I am so deeply saddened, however, knowing that my Aunt Cissy died peacefully and that she is in a much better place is a consolation and comfort to me,” Warwick, 83, wrote via X on October 8, a day after the Grammy-winning singer’s demise. For those who may not know, Cissy was legendary singer Whitney Houston’s mother.

“I have seen your messages of condolences. On behalf of my family, thank you,” Warwick added.

Cissy and Warwick both got their start as singers in the family gospel group, The Drinkard Singers, which was managed by the former’s mother, Lee.

While speaking to People in 2022, Warwick revealed that though she called Cissy "Aunt" while growing up, she saw her as her older sister because of the negligible age gap between them. “It was heaven when we all sang together,” she remembered of their time in the aforementioned music group.

Warwick recalled Cissy having “an incredible voice” — one that was passed down to her daughter, Whitney.

Of the I Will Always Love You singer's upbringing, Warwick said she came up exactly like the rest of her family members—in the church choir. “It was just predestined. She was going to sing,” Warwick noted.

Following Whitney’s tragic demise in 2012, Cissy published a book in her honor, to which Warwick contributed the foreword.

In the introduction section of the book, the singer described her aunt as a strong, loving woman who always wished the best for her family. Per her, Cissy was an endless source of encouragement, support, and advice for everyone in their family.

Cissy later thanked Warwick in the acknowledgment section of the book for her unwavering support over the years.

Cissy’s death was announced in a statement shared by her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, who described her as “a woman of deep faith and conviction.” Pat expressed gratitude to God for allowing their family time with Cissy, during which she taught them valuable life lessons. Remembering her mother-in-law’s contribution to music and entertainment, Pat said that aspect of her life will always be at the forefront of the Houston family’s heart.

