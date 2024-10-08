Throwback: When Whitney Houston's Mother, Cissy Houston, Opened Up About Pain Of Outliving Daughter

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Cissy Houston, the gospel singer and mother of the late Whitney Houston, died on October 7, 2024, at age 91. She was receiving hospice care after battling Alzheimer's disease.

Cissy's death signals the conclusion of a life closely entwined with music, faith, and family. She spent decades as a matriarch, mentoring and supporting her children, but one of the most significant losses she faced was outliving her daughter Whitney, who died unexpectedly in 2012.

She spoke candidly about Whitney's death with PEOPLE in 2013, sharing her heartbreak and regrets for not being able to save her daughter.

Cissy Houston was devastated by Whitney Houston's tragic death. Whitney was found drowned in a hotel bathtub in 2012, with signs of cocaine in her system. Cissy shared her thoughts in her 2013 memoir Remembering Whitney.

She told PEOPLE at the time, “I think I was a great mother, and I still do wonder if I could have saved her somehow. I think, why not? Why wouldn't I wonder that? I still want her to be here.”

Her honest emotions were on display as she expressed how severely Whitney's death hurt her. She said she wished she had saved her. She said she was sad her daughter had to die alone in that kind of circumstance or situation. It saddened and pained her deeply.

Cissy's feelings echoed the emotions of many parents who had lost a child, particularly in such awful circumstances. She expressed the confusion and helplessness that can accompany such loss, concluding that life is both weird and amusing.

She said that you take one road, which can be beneficial sometimes, and another issue is that this is not always good. You don't realize until it's too late.

Cissy's story provided a unique and personal glimpse into the struggles she endured while Whitney battled addiction. Whitney's struggles with substance abuse were generally reported, but Cissy's grief was personal and intense. In her memoir, she described how terrible it was to see her daughter slip downwards.

In addition to Whitney, Cissy outlived her granddaughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in 2015 under eerily similar circumstances to her mother.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub and died after months in a coma. Cissy's later years were made much more heartbreaking by the deaths of Whitney and Bobbi Kristina.

