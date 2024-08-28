Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Episode Schedule: Dates, Streaming Options, Time & More

If fans enjoyed the first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building, then they are going to be pleasantly surprised. Future of this beloved Hulu series. It has been announced that each out of the ten episodes of this season will be aired on Tuesday, August 2017. This season promises to be nothing less than bigger and more thrilling. In this season, the action is going bicoastal. Action will now be in the respected Arconia and the stylish Hollywood. Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are headed to Los Angeles for the filming of their murder podcast, which is now becoming a big-budget film.

Unlike all the other seasons, season four will have 10 episodes. It will be aired each week in the form of ten episodes with a new episode every Tuesday. The first episode is slated to air on August 27 and the last one on October 29. Luckily the latest appending episodes will be premiering on Hulu and Disney+. The debut time is at 9 p.m. PT on Monday and at midnight ET on Tuesday. This particular time between episodes only feeds the viewer's thirst enjoyably, it is something that makes the next episode more exciting.

Here’s the full release schedule:

Tuesday, August 27: Episode 1

Tuesday, September 3: Episode 2

Tuesday, September 10: Episode 3

Tuesday, September 17: Episode 4

Tuesday, September 24: Episode 5

Tuesday, October 1: Episode 6

Tuesday, October 8: Episode 7

Tuesday, October 15: Episode 8

Tuesday, October 22: Episode 9

Tuesday, October 29: Episode 10 (Finale)

It is Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, who has been murdered and the season revolves around this murder mystery. Sazz is a stunt woman for Charles-Haden Savage in Brazzos. The narrative will delve into how the podcast by the trio into a film by Paramount Studios. There will be a few famous actors coming in as themselves or as people working on the film’s adaptation.

Fans can expect the beloved original trio of sleuths - Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) back for this season. However, an even more stellar supporting cast will fill out the team. Michael Cyril Creighton reprises his role as Howard and Da’Vine Joy Randolph is cast as Detective Donna Williams. Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, as well as Zack Galifianakis, will guest star and all will play the parts of other people involved in the cinema adaptation.

Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Desmin Borges, and other actors will also appear in a recurring role. As for Melissa McCarthy, she will be featured as the sister of Charles, which will spice up the plot. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4 is already dubbed to be the most thrilling one so far. With a sizzling murder mystery, a film industry angle, along with a star-studded ensemble, it’s going to be a treat for the audience.

