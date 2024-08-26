Emilia Pérez Trailer Out: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña Starrer Set To Hit Netflix This Year

Spanish musical Emilia Pérez, which sparked a lot of chatter at this year’s Cannes Film Festival after bagging the jury prize and best actress award for its ensemble of women stars, is set to be released for a limited theatrical release this November, after which it would hit Netflix in US, UK, and Canada.

Directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, the film chronicles the journey of four women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness, as the official synopsis reads.

"The fearsome cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self,” the official plot line reads. Alongside Gomez and Saldana stars Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramírez.

As per Variety, it would be the streamer’s biggest Oscar contender this year. With its mettle proven at Cannes, the musical drama has been positioned as one of the strongest on the bag for the streaming giant. Per star Karla Sofía Gascón, the film serves as a mix of everything: a drama, a musical, an action flick, and a comedy while not letting a single factor eclipse the entirety of what it has to provide.

The film also measures the changes and impact Emilia’s wife Jesse, who Gomez plays, goes through. “In the beginning of the film, Jessi is very much content with the life that she’s living with the family in Mexico, and that’s kind of where she was rooted,” Gomez tells Netflix’s publication Tudum.

Emilia Perez received a standing ovation at Cannes, with reports suggesting that it lasted anywhere between 9 to 11 minutes. Netflix jumped onto the acquisition rights of the film in the US and UK, beating several other studios in the race to it, closing the deal with $8 million.

Amongst critics, the film has garnered praise for the sort of storytelling it embodies, with Variety’s Chief Film Critic Peter Debruge comparing it with “a rose blooming amid a minefield.”

