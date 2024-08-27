Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Cast Wants Ryan Reynolds and Cate Blanchett As Guest Stars

While the podcasting gang of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver do a fantastic job keeping the viewers on their toes with their murder mysteries, one can’t help but reel over the head-turning cameos in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

From Jane Lynch to Tina Fey in the debut season to Cara Delevingne, Paul Rudd, and finally, the iconic Meryl Streep in the subsequent seasons.

Moreover, not only are they surprise appearances but also have an integral character arc that perfectly complements the thrilling storyline of the comedy-drama. Now, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the leading trio have fresh names to add to the list.

For the brand new season and highly anticipated Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere, the trio sat down with GamesRadar+ and dished names of actors who make up their wishlist for future cameos.

Martin Short, 74, initially played coy, saying, “there’s a lot of wonderful actors” until Grammy winner Steve Martin, who plays Charles Hayden-Savage, dropped Cate Blanchett as the first choice. His Canadian-American co-star, and Selena Gomez, 32, didn’t hesitate to nod in agreement with the Ocean’s 8 star’s potential cameo.

The Oscar winner, 79, then suggested Ryan Reynolds’s name, who recently starred in the cameo-loaded Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Only Murders in the Building cast has been tight-lipped about new cameos in the new season, although we are aware of appearances by Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis, as teased in the trailer.

New additions for the season feature Kumail Nanjiani, Desmin Borges, Richard Kind, Siena Weber, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha in recurring roles.

The ensemble cast will return alongside Michael Cyril Creighton’s Howard and Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Detective Donna Willaims.

The Hulu series, spearheaded by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, has developed a reputation for its sensational cameos. In Season 1, Tina Fey takes on the star podcaster Cindy Canning, while musician Sting plays himself.

Cara Delivngne plays an artist and Mabel’s flame in Season 2 alongside Amy Schumer and Michael Rapaport. Season 3 ropes in some big names with Paul Rudd’s Hollywood star Ben Glenroy and Meryl Streep’s Loretta Durkin, a washed-up theater actor.

Fans also see cameos by Ashley Park, Matthew Broderick, Mel Brooks, very briefly, Jesse Williams, Nathan Lane, and the legendary Shirley MacLaine.

Branded as a “major murder picture,” Season 4 will see Mabel, Oliver, and Charles flying off to Hollywood to embark on a brand new adventure under the glitz and glamour of the industry. Oliver and Meryl Streep’s Loretta Durkin will reunite after she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her film career around the end of Season 3.

The podcaster sleuths go against the odds to solve the mystery of Charles Hayden-Savage’s stunt double, Sazz Pataki’s death and uncover the motive behind the murder mystery. Meanwhile, Oliver finds the mystery as the perfect opportunity to pitch a movie for their famous Only Murders in the Building podcast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, August 27, with new episodes rolling out weekly. It will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

