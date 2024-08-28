THROWBACK: When Jax Taylor Said 'Marriage Is A Work' And He 'Doesn't Believe' In Divorce Before His Brittany Cartwright's Filing For Separation

The Valley star Jax Taylor, 45, may have changed his opinion about divorce after his wife Brittany Cartwright, 35, filled for it nearly after 5 years of their marriage. However, Taylor did not always believe in this concept, as he once even shared his views on it.

Back in March 2023, the reality star conversed with People Magazine and said, “I don't believe in divorce. My parents didn't get divorced.” He added, “I don't believe in that. Marriage is work. I'm not saying every day is amazing.”

Taylor further continued by saying that there are good as well as bad days, but “that's marriage,” and this is what makes one's relationship “strong.” He stated, “We love hard. We fight hard. It's amazing."

At that time, the reality show star said that he and his wife were “best friends” and that she was the “only one” who could “put up” with him. He added that they enjoy one another's company, and he could not see his life with someone else. The Valley star stated that she was “Ying" to his "yang.”

Taylor told the publication that he was not an easy person to be around, so it takes a certain person to deal with him. He added that despite all of that, his life was better and he was hard to deal with. He credited her to be the only person who could handle him.

Now, as many may know, in turn of events, his wife filed for divorce from him. Cartwright talked about their split in February 2024 on shared their podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany. According to the outlet, she stated that in general marriages are very difficult, and she had a difficult past year. Cartwright mentioned that she and Taylor were taking time apart, and she made the decision to move into another house to take some space for her mental health.

According to the court documents obtained by the publication, after almost six months, Cartwright filed for divorce on August 27. January 24 was mentioned as the date of separation, with the reasoning being “irreconcilable differences.”

In the filings, she has requested physical and legal custody of her 3-year-old son, Cruz, whom she shared with her estranged husband. Along with this request, Cartwright had asked to waive the spousal support from both parties.

