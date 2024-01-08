Oppenheimer wins big at Golden Globes 2024; see full list of awards they took home

The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, hosted a lavish ceremony on Monday morning to present the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's pop culture phenomenon Barbie were predicted to rule the evening. But Oppenheimer dominated the evening by taking home all the major awards, while Barbie was left disappointed at the Golden Globes.

With five Globes, including Best Drama, director Christopher Nolan, and actor Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer, which went into the ceremony with eight nominations, became the film to beat in the upcoming Oscar battle.

Oppenheimer's winning list at the Golden Globes 2024

With five wins, Oppenheimer took home the majority of the awards of the evening. Cillian Murphy won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Ludwig Göransson took home Best Original Score and Robert Downey Jr bagged the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture. Christopher Nolan won the Best Director and revealed that he had previously collected a Golden Globe on behalf of the late Heath Ledger, for his film The Dark Knight.

The film also won Best Original Score - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Drama. Oppenheimer's successful night was matched up against a few other contenders in the Drama category, particularly Netflix's Maestro and Apple's Martin Scorsese masterpiece Killers of the Flower Moon. Both Neon's Anatomy of a Fall and A24's Past Lives and The Zone of Interest were contenders for Best Picture.

Oppenheimer

Alongside Warner Bros. Barbie, Oppenheimer helped the theaters rebound from a sluggish post-pandemic start by storming the box office in Summer 2023. A massive amount of $952 million was made by Nolan's historical drama about Oppenheimer's quest to create the atomic weapon and alter the path of human history. Not bad for a three-hour film.

