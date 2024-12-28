Oscar-Nominated Writer and Director Charles Shyer Passes Away at 83

Charles Shyer, the Oscar-nominated writer, director, and producer renowned for his work on classics such as Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, and the Father of the Bride films, has died at the age of 83. Known for his prolific career spanning over five decades, Shyer's contributions to comedy and family-centric storytelling have left an indelible mark on Hollywood. His passing was confirmed by his family, though no cause of death was provided.

The Meyers-Shyer family released a heartfelt statement, expressing their grief: “It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer’s passing. His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind.”

Shyer’s career was defined by a remarkable partnership with Nancy Meyers, his former wife and creative collaborator. Together, they co-wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for 1980’s Private Benjamin, a comedy hit starring Goldie Hawn that also earned them a Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award. Their collaboration extended to films like Baby Boom, Father of the Bride (1991) and its sequel, and the Disney remake of The Parent Trap (1998). Though their professional and personal partnership ended with their divorce in 1999, Shyer continued to thrive creatively, directing films like The Affair of the Necklace (2001) and the 2004 remake of Alfie starring Jude Law.

Beyond his acclaimed works with Meyers, Shyer built an impressive resume as a writer and director. Early in his career, he penned the scripts for Smokey and the Bandit (1977) and House Calls (1978), the latter earning him another WGA nomination. His more recent projects included the 2022 Netflix holiday film The Noel Diary and the 2023 festive comedy Best Christmas Ever!

Born in Los Angeles, Shyer was the son of Lois Delaney and Melville Shyer, a pioneer of the Directors Guild of America and a collaborator of D.W. Griffith. He initially studied at UCLA before beginning his career as an assistant to Garry Marshall and Jerry Belson on the hit TV show The Odd Couple. This experience launched him into a career as a head writer and producer, ultimately leading him to the world of feature films where he made his greatest impact.

Charles Shyer’s legacy is one of warmth, humor, and timeless storytelling. From his groundbreaking work on Private Benjamin to the enduring charm of Father of the Bride, his films continue to bring joy to audiences around the world. As Hollywood mourns his passing, his contributions to cinema stand as a testament to his extraordinary talent and creative vision.

