'I Have SEBO in My Small Intestine': Selena Gomez Claps Back at Body-Shaming After Red Carpet Appearance

With the rise of social media, celebrities and influencers are increasingly prone to receiving hate comments, which often target their bodies. Many celebrities, including Selena Gomez, have been subjected to this, and this time was no different.

According to a BuzzFeed article, her latest movie Emilia Perez premiered at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles last week. Naturally, the movie's actress, Gomez, also attended the screening.

The actress looked fabulous in a classic black ruched dress as she posed on the red carpet. Many noticed that she placed her hands on the lower part of her stomach.

Some people online speculated that her hand placement was intentional. They reportedly believed it was a response to the body-shaming comments she received during another event, according to the outlet.

The discussion on social media continued, particularly on TikTok, after a new viral video of the artist began circulating. While seemingly referring to her attendance at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Monday, a TikTok user commented, "The fact that she probably saw all those disgusting comments about her body yesterday, and today she's covering her stomach."

Another person shared that she gets picked on for everything, which was "heartbreaking." Someone else commented that the internet was "everyone's biggest hater." According to the publication, the video has since been removed.

Advertisement

The Calm Down singer addressed the situation herself, clarifying the issue by saying, "This makes me sick. I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human."

For those unfamiliar, SIBO stands for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. It occurs when food and waste products moving through the digestive tract are slowed down, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. Those affected may experience stomach pain, bloating, and malnutrition, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Despite receiving hate comments, the singer is making waves in the industry. She is reportedly being considered for an Academy Award nomination for her role in Emilia Perez. The film was also screened during this year’s Cannes Film Festival and earned an 11-minute standing ovation.

ALSO READ: ‘Your Dood Loves You’: Michael J. Fox Celebrates Daughter Esme's Birthday With Heartfelt Message