Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez Gets 13 Nods Despite GLAAD Calling It Bad Transgender Representation

The Oscars have a history of including controversial films in their nominations. Last year, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro caused a stir, and this year, it’s the musical Emilia Pérez that has surprisingly taken the lead on the 2025 nomination list.

The film secured its spot in major categories, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Cinematography, and Best Picture. Breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón is nominated in the Actress in a Leading Role category for her portrayal of the title character.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña, who played Rita Mora Castro, earned a nomination in the Actress in a Supporting Role category. Other categories in which the film was honored include Best Original Song, International Feature Film, Sound, and Editing.

In total, the musical received 13 nominations—the highest of the year. This came as a shocker, considering the controversies surrounding Emilia Pérez, especially when blockbuster films like Jon M. Chu’s Wicked received fewer nods in comparison.

The film is being considered the “villain” of the competition—a tag journalist and critic Bobby Finger uses to describe a film he considers a “sworn enemy, the cultural artifact I hate most, my cinematic kryptonite.”

Some netizens reacted to the unexpected nominations of the Audiard-helmed musical, with one user on X writing, “Everyone was so caught up hating on Wicked, but the real musical villain was Emilia Pérez all along.”

The famous LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD criticized the film for using the protagonist’s transgender identity as a redemption arc for the movie’s plot. They further called the film “profoundly retrograde” and described it as a step backward for trans representation.

Advertisement

Harron Walker, a writer for The Cut, also criticized the filmmaker for lacking an “informed understanding” of gender transition. Walker alleged that the title character, Emilia Pérez, was portrayed as a woman still in denial of the man she harbors within her.

Is the film’s recognition due to its star-studded ensemble or its sensitive yet glorified theme? If so, will this Oscars tradition continue in the future? Watch this space for more updates.