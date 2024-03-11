Oscars 2024: Complete List of Winners Ft. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone & More

Here are all the winners from the 96th Academy Awards. From Oppenheimer winning big to Poor Things clinching multiple trophies, read on!

Hollywood's grandest night, the 96th Academy Awards, unfolded with grandeur, honoring the best films and talents of the year. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a visual spectacle chronicling the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, dominated the evening with 13 nominations, emerging as a frontrunner in multiple categories. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon also made their mark with significant nominations. Here is the complete list of winners 

Best picture

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best actress

  • Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Best actor

  • Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best supporting actress

  • Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad

Best supporting actor

  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Best director

  • Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
  • Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best original song

  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
  • The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Best adapted screenplay

  • Winner: American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Best international feature

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest
  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers' Lounge

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Best animated feature

  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

  • Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger

Best cinematography

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Poor Things

Best sound

  • Winner: The Zone of Interest
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer

Best film editing

  • Winner: Oppenheimer
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Best visual effects

  • Winner: Godzilla Minus One
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Best costume design

  • Winner: Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Best production design

  • Winner: Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Winner: Poor Things
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Society of the Snow

Oscars 2024 [Image Credit- Getty Images]

Best animated short

  • Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme

Best documentary short

  • Winner: The Last Repair Shop
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best live-action short

  • Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White, and Blue

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Oppenheimer Wins Best Picture, Cillian Murphy & Emma Stone Clinch Best Actor & Actress

Latest Articles