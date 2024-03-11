Oscars 2024: Complete List of Winners Ft. Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone & More
Here are all the winners from the 96th Academy Awards. From Oppenheimer winning big to Poor Things clinching multiple trophies, read on!
Hollywood's grandest night, the 96th Academy Awards, unfolded with grandeur, honoring the best films and talents of the year. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, a visual spectacle chronicling the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, dominated the evening with 13 nominations, emerging as a frontrunner in multiple categories. Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon also made their mark with significant nominations. Here is the complete list of winners
Best picture
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actress
- Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Best actor
- Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best director
- Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
- Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best original song
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
- The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
- I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Best original score
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best international feature
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teachers' Lounge
Best animated feature
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
- Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Best cinematography
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Poor Things
Best sound
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
Best film editing
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best visual effects
- Winner: Godzilla Minus One
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best costume design
- Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best production design
- Winner: Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Poor Things
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Society of the Snow
Best animated short
- Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Best documentary short
- Winner: The Last Repair Shop
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Best live-action short
- Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White, and Blue
