Oscars 2025: Demi Moore Reveals Her First Ever Oscars Nomination For The Substance Is 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams'

Demi Moore earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in The Substance at the 97th Academy Awards, and she couldn't be more thrilled. Moments after being named a nominee in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, Moore released a statement celebrating the honor on January 23.

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams," the Decent Proposal actress said. She spoke about the overwhelming gratitude for the recognition that rendered her incapable of fully expressing her joy through words. "I am deeply humbled," she continued.

Moore also pointed out the contrast, referring to her nomination for Hollywood's most prestigious film award amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. "My heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in L.A.," she added.

She also admired the community showing a united front during crisis. Moore admitted to being in awe of the resilience and compassion it showcased, reminding everyone of the importance of community. The Substance earned five nods at this year's Oscars.

Earlier this month, the Ghost actress won her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film and delivered a moving speech. The actress got visibly emotional while receiving her first-ever acting honor in her decades-long career.

"This is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," she said during her speech. She also mentioned being labeled as a "popcorn actress" by a producer, which meant someone who'd deliver box office hits but never get the recognition. "And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time," she added.

Moore admitted to reaching a point in her career where she thought she'd done everything she was supposed to. While at a low point, she recalled being offered an absolutely bonkers script for the body horror film. The actress took it as a sign from the universe, and it turned out to be the biggest role of her lifetime.