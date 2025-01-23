Oscars 2025: When And Where To Watch The 97th Academy Awards Nominations Online? Find Out

Just like every year, the highly anticipated Award show, the Oscars keeps people around the globe interested to find out who has been nominated and has bagged the trophy. This year many incredible works were released, so naturally fans around the world must be sitting in anticipation to know if their favorite film of this year has been nominated or not.

But the wait for the same is over because the 97th Academy Awards nominations will be presented live on January 23, Thursday by none other than Bowen Yang and Rachel Sonnett at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre.

As per the Deadline, this year’s nominees of the aforementioned awards show will be presented across multiple platforms, which will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT. People can stream it on Oscars.com, Oscars. Org and other other digital and social media handles of The Academy, per the report.

It will surely be interesting to see the Saturday Night Live star and the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actress pair up and announce the nominees of this year.

Talking about interesting, for the 97th Academy Awards, Conan O’Brien will serve as a host during the prestigious event, marking his first time taking up the gig. This announcement was rolled in November 2024, per the Deadline. The Oscars will be held on March 2.

As far as the announcement for the nominees goes, it was initially scheduled for January 17 and then it was pushed to January 19. Again, it was rescheduled to be presented on January 23 due to the tragic wildfires that occurred in Los Angeles on January 7, causing emotional and physical harm to many residents.

