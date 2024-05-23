The Season 2 finale of Outer Range raises big questions about time travel and alternate timelines. Perry’s actions may have changed the past, creating new timelines within the series. The show explores how changing the past can affect the present and future, leading to many twists.

Outer Range season 2 ending explored

Outer Range combines the Western culture of Yellowstone with the mystery of Lost. The series stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher dealing with time travel on his land. Season 2 continues the story with more questions and complex events.

The finale, The End of Innocence, features Royal revealing his time-travel secret to his wife Cecilia. They search for their missing granddaughter, Amy, while dealing with threats from Wayne Tillerson. Throughout the season, characters like Sheriff Joy Hawk, Perry Abbott, and Amy experience time travel, leading to a mix of past and present events.

In the finale, Royal and Cecilia race against Autumn (an older Amy) and Luke Tillerson to save Amy. Despite their efforts, Autumn and Luke abduct Amy. Autumn plans to throw Amy into a mysterious hole to ensure her own existence. Royal calls Joy, who recently returned from the past, to help. Joy stops Luke but can't prevent Autumn from throwing Amy into the hole. Joy shoots Autumn, but she survives.

Meanwhile, Rhett makes a deal with a scientist to examine the west pasture, and Luke accidentally kills Billy during a fight. Wayne, grief-stricken, jumps into the hole, likely to fix something in the past. Perry interacts with a younger Royal and ends up back at the start of the series, altering events.

Is Perry in an alternate timeline?

The finale leaves many questions. What does time is a river mean? Where did Wayne go? What will happen to Amy? Perry’s time-traveling exploits are still unclear, and it’s uncertain how they’ll impact the present. Some theories suggest Perry might be in an alternate timeline, or that the effects of his actions haven’t caught up yet.

Joy’s time travel to the 1880s and her return also raises questions. She changed the past, which could affect the present and future. The show suggests that changing the past can indeed alter the present.

Amy’s fate as Autumn seems set, but there might be a way to change it. If Perry can alter the past, he might save Amy and reverse the End of Innocence.

Outer Range Season 2 ends with many mysteries and the hint that time is the key to everything. Royal and Cecilia need to address the secrets of the west pasture to prevent more chaos.

Outer Range Season 2 is available on Prime Video.

