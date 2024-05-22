Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Bags Lead Role In Drama-Thriller Love And War; Everything We Know About The Project So Far

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who also featured as one of the Barbies in Greta Gerwig’s box office smash Barbie, is all set to feature in the upcoming drama-thriller Love And War about a woman who must travel to Syria to find her abducted daughter.

Confirming the news via Instagram stories, The Irish Film & TV Award winner Coughlan said: “I am so honored to be playing this role and to tell the story of Louise Monaghan’s incredible bravery.”.

Furthermore, the film is inspired by the book Stolen: Escape From Syria by Louise Monaghan with Yvonne Kinsella. It will be directed by Lisa Mulcahy (Lies We Tell) and produced by Michael Garland (The Legend Of Longwood) of Grand Pictures from a script by Mulcahy and Elisabeth Gooch.

What is the plot of the film Love And War?

The plot of the upcoming film is purely based on the real events of Irish woman Sarah O’Meara’s struggle in September 2011 to rescue her six-year-old daughter, who was abducted by her father and smuggled to his native Syria, a troubled country plagued by an unpredictable civil war zone.

As the story progresses, Sarah O'Meara realizes that her greatest hurdle is not only getting her daughter back from the unsafe zone but also finding a way to outwit her ex-husband, former abuser, and greatest love.

Director Lisa Mulcahy talks about casting Nicola Coughlan for the film

Lisa Mulcahy is thrilled to have the talented actress Nicola Coughlan on board. Acknowledging the news, Monaghan added: “I am absolutely delighted to hear that the fantastically talented Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is excited to take on my role and bring my story of perseverance and heartbreak to the big screen.”

Furthermore, Mulcahy commented: “I am so thrilled that Nicola Coughlan has come on board Love And War. She’s a wonderful, versatile actress and a lovely human, and I cannot wait to get together on this film, which I feel so passionately about.”

