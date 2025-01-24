Outlander Actor Sam Heughan Recalls Jennifer Lopez's Mother Giving Him A 'Wonderful' Present

Sam Heughan got to meet someone special, not Jennifer Lopez, but her mother Lupe! During his appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad and Confused podcast, the Outlander actor narrated the story as if he had a celebrity encounter.

He revealed that it was the Atlas actress's mother who also gave him a gift during his The Tonight Show taping. When host Horowitz asked if he had met someone at the talk show, Heughan admitted to meeting the special person. "Well, I did meet a very, very wonderful woman. J.Lo… Wasn't there," he teased while the 92nd Street Y crowd went from being stunned to giggling at his witty quip.

"Lupe, J.Lo's mum, who is in the audience, I believe," he revealed. Showing off the necklace on him, the Love Again actor thanked her for the "wonderful" present. "Thank you so much, Lupe," he said while looking at the crowd.

Heughan revealed that he met the singer-actress's mom way before he met her. It turned out to be another one of his wisecracks as he confessed to never having met the Hustlers actress. He jokingly shielded his eyes from the stage light to check and make sure that the On The Floor singer was not amidst the crowd.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show last week to discuss the season 7 finale and tease the eighth and final season of Outlander. He revealed that the second part of the seventh season ends on a cliffhanger and called it one of his favorite finales of the show.

"Incredible Outlander moments, big drama, and big cliffhanger," he said before adding that people are gonna be talking about it for quite some time. As for filming the final season, the actor admitted that the whole year had been emotional.

Advertisement

He admitted that the show would leave a hole in his life, but he's grateful for everything it gave him, including the cast and crew who've become his family.