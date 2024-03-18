Palm Royale Season 1 Episode 1 to 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, & More To Know

Palm Royale is a new period comedy miniseries by Abe Sylvia, adapted from Juliet McDaniel's 2018 novel, Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.

The release date and time for Palm Royale Season 1, Episodes 1 to 3, have been announced. They will premiere on Apple TV Plus. The series tracks the journey of a determined woman striving to establish herself in Palm Beach's elite society.

When will Palm Royale season 1, episodes 1 to 3 be released?

Palm Royale Season 1, Episodes 1 to 3, will be released on March 20, 2024. Estimated release times:

- 9:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time Zone)

- 12:00 A.M. ET (Eastern Time Zone)

- 6:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time Zone)

- 7:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time Zone)

What Is the Palm Royale Series About?

Palm Royale tracks Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she strives to enter Palm Beach's elite circle in the late '60s. Loosely inspired by Juliet McDaniel's novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Apple TV+ describes it as a genuine underdog tale. Maxine is determined to do whatever it takes to join the exclusive club, leading to unravelling the secrets and lies that bind the upper echelons of society.

According to Apple TV+, Palm Royale asks a timeless question: "How much of yourself are you willing to give up to attain what others possess?" as Maxine strived to bridge the gap between wealth and poverty.

Streaming Platform of Palm Royale Season 1 Episodes 1 to 3

To watch episodes 1 to 3, one can get an Apple TV Plus subscription from the official website. The subscription plan is priced at $9.99 per month and grants full access to the extensive library featuring numerous television shows and movies. Titles available for streaming with the subscription include Home Before Dark, Little Voice, The Afterparty, Jane, The Buccaneers, Black Bird, Ghostwriter, The Caller, and more.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, this series, created by Abe Sylvia, stars Kristen Wiig. Jaywalker Pictures, Wyolah Entertainment, Platform One Media, Boat Rocker Media, and Apple Studios lead production.

