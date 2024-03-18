‘It’s Pretty Fresh’: Kaia Gerber Reveals She Got Matching Tattoos With Ayo Edebiri

In an interview with E! News on Thursday, actress and model Kaia Gerber disclosed that she and her pal and co-star, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, 28, from Bottoms, have recently gotten matching tattoos.

The former co-stars seal their friendship in ink

While walking the red carpet at the Palm Royale premiere of her new series, Kaia Gerber told PEOPLE magazine, “It’s pretty fresh.” “Edebiri did an amazing job when I saw her on Saturday Night Live. I assumed that after what I know to be an extremely demanding week, she would lie in bed and sort of unwind, but instead, she said, “We’re getting tattoos.” She continued, “And I do whatever she says.”

On February 3, Ayo Edebiri hosted SNL for the first time, with Jennifer Lopez as a musical guest. Following the news that Gerber will be reuniting with their Bottoms co-star Rachel Sennott in SNL 1975—the upcoming Jason Reitman-helmed film about the genesis of SNL—the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford also joked that the star of The Bear is “not speaking” to her. Gerber laughed and said, “Edebiri is very upset. I’m going to have to make some reparations there.”

It was revealed earlier this month that Gerber would play Chevy Chase’s ex-wife, Jacqueline Carlin, in the movie. She would join a young ensemble of actors portraying iconic comedians like Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, and Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Kaia, is still deciding whether to show off the newest piece in her body art collection. The 22-year-old, wearing a turquoise Alaïa dress with only one sleeve covering her right arm, stated she was keeping it “hidden” for the time being.

Kaia Gerber to star in SNL 1975

Even Kristen Wiig, who starred in the comedy series Palm Royale from 2005 to 2012, was asked by Gerber for tips and anecdotes from her time on Saturday Night Live. She told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, “Oh my gosh, I mean, the whole time we were shooting and I’ve always been a fan of SNL, so I would always be like, ‘Please, tell me all your stories.” Working on Palm Royale with comedic powerhouses Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett, Kaia revealed that she would “come to set every day armed with all the questions.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Kristen’s,” the model stated. “I think her work on that show was brilliant, so yeah, she gave me some advice, and I’m also very excited to go back to the ’70s. It’s such an incredible cast, and I just think Jason Reitman is a genius,” she continued. Working with 50-year-old Wiig on the set of their comedy-drama series set in the 1960s was another area in which Gerber opened up to E! News during the Palm Royale premiere. “I was simply taking it all in,” she told the publication. “I adore this cast so much because they all merely provide an excellent example for others to follow. I observed the expertise. I could see that none of them were very serious about themselves.

“We put on a delightful show,” Gerber stated. Palm Royale will be streaming on Apple TV+ from March 20.

