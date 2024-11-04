Pamela Anderson Discusses Her Move From Hollywood To Canada: 'Didn’t Want Anything That Had Happened To Me To Define Me'

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her move from Hollywood to Canada, which she says helped separate her public persona from her true identity. In 2020, the 57-year-old former Playboy model decided to relocate to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, presenting her with an opportunity to reconnect with her authentic self away from the relentless noise in Hollywood that constantly told her who she was.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Anderson described the move to her home country as a “homecoming” and an attempt to reflect on her life and remember who she was—"not what other people” were telling her she was. “I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to define me. I wanted what I do to define me,” she told the outlet.

Her conversation with WWD wasn’t the first time the Baywatch actress opened up about her decision to return to her roots.

“I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada,” Anderson told Better Homes & Gardens for its September cover story. Admitting that she doesn’t grasp much of what happened to her over the last few decades, she noted that at present she feels “far removed” from the image of who she was. She expressed that before her move to Canada, she felt caught up in a cycle of feeling constantly sad and lonely.

Anderson pointed out that it could be because she not only felt misunderstood but she felt like she failed at life and that her journey up until then was nothing but a mistake. “I was hard on myself and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much.”

Anderson shares two sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 26, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

In her conversation with the outlet, Anderson mentioned that she spent the first few years after her move to Canada renovating a property for her parents as well as writing and learning to bake. Her time of self-reflection spawned a 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela, and a cookbook called I Love You, which was published in October 2024.

The multihyphenate is currently promoting a new skin cleanser from Sonsie, a vegan skincare company she co-owns. She told WWD that the product, which she helped create, was inspired by her cherished rose garden, the place where she rediscovered herself.

Anderson continues to act; she recently starred in The Last Showgirl, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September and will have a theatrical release on January 10. She is also set to star in a new Naked Gun film with Liam Neeson.

In her conversation with WWD, Anderson said she doesn't know how she has managed to juggle her various duties. She signified that perhaps her stars aligned, allowing her to simply sit back and embrace the moment.

