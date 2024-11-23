Paris Hilton Reveals The Secret Behind Her Healthy Skin, And It's Not Cosmetic Procedures: 'Never Done Any Botox, Injectables, No Surgery, Nothing'

Paris Hilton has set the standards high, even for teens, with her non-aging skin. Moreover, the actress and highly talented songstress is “all natural” and hasn't undergone any cosmetic procedures.

Recently, while talking to Zach Sang on his eponymous podcast, The Simple Life alum stated, “I feel really proud that I'm all natural.”

The Nothing in This World singer went on to add that she stays out of the sun, noting that she has “never done Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”

According to Paris Hilton, her mother, Kathy Hilton, shared skincare tips with her when she was very young.

The Do Ya Think I’m Sexy songstress revealed that she was just 8 years old when her mother taught her to "stay out of the sun" and introduced her to “this amazing 10-step skincare routine.”

The National Lampoon's Pledge This! actress also added that she has been practicing the same skincare routine since she was 8.

Further, while speaking on the podcast, Hilton mentioned that she has a spa at her home, which she has named “the Sliving Spa.”

Detailing its features, the Repo! The Genetic Opera actress stated that her Sliving Spa includes HydraFacial machines, some fascinating LED lights, a hyperbaric chamber, and cryotherapy.

Listening to all the routines Hilton follows and the equipment she has for herself, Sang couldn’t stop himself from saying that the celebrity is going to live forever.

To this, the Nothing in This World songstress responded that it’s exactly what she plans.

In a separate interview with Allure on May 3, Paris Hilton revealed that she never wanted pale skin, which is why she has been using spray tans since she was a teenager.

On the same day, Hilton posted a video on TikTok with her 1-year-old daughter, London, giving fans a glimpse of a photoshoot.

For those who may not know, Paris Hilton shares two children with her husband, Carter Reum: London and their 22-month-old son, Phoenix.

