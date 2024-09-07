Paris Hilton Opens Up About New Album Infinite Icon; Claims To Have Not ‘Taken Music Seriously’ In Past

Paris Hilton has released her second studio album, Infinite Icons, after 18 years of dropping her debut album, New York. Amidst the hype of the songs in the bunch, Hilton got candid over the transition that took place.

In conversation with People Magazine, the singer revealed that the album marks her first as a wife and a mother. Infinity Icon has been special to Hilton in many ways, as the album talks about various aspects of her personal life. The House of Wax actress further said that her legacy is through her husband and kids, and hence mentioned them in the songs.

During the conversation with the media portal, Hilot shared that she has never been happier in life than the day her album was released.

Meanwhile, comparing her Paris songs to Infinite Icons, the musician said, "My first album was so much fun, and I feel like that was more my party girl era, but I wasn't taking the music as seriously.” She further added, "I've been through so much in my life and grown in ways I never imagined. I feel like [Infinite Icon] really represents that evolution."

The actress-singer further talked about dedicating the song Infinity from the album to her husband, as it gives her the feeling of home. The Stars are Blind crooner revealed, "'Infinity' is a love song to my husband, just feeling like I have a home and feeling so confident where I have someone who lifts me up and supports me in so many ways.”

She continued to say, “I've never felt happier in my life. And 'Legacy' is for Carter, London and Phoenix: Loving them is my legacy."

Hilton has focused quite a lot on the parent-child relationship in her tracks. Even in her real life, the actress shares quite a strong bond with her mother, who got emotional at the event where the musician performed for the new album.

Speaking of her mother, Hilton revealed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s favorite song of hers. She said, "She's just been blown away when I've played her the songs. She's so happy.” The musician went on to say, "She loves 'Stars Are Blind.' It's one of her favorites of my songs, but she's very proud of this new album."

Paris Hilton’s Infinite Icons is available to stream on music platforms.