Paris Hilton’s Trailer Catches Fire On Music Video Set; Hotel Heiress Shares Shocking Photos, Reports No Injuries

Paris Hilton is safe and sound after an accident on the set of her upcoming music video. The 42-year-old hotel heiress is working on the MV for her song Bad B**** Academy, featuring appearances from Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass.

“Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today. As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe, and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram stories on Friday, August 16, tagging Klum, Bass, Trainor, and video director Hannah Lux Davis.

The update, however, came alongside a picture of the Stars Are Blind singer’s charred mobile unit, which contained custom Swarovski apparel and accessories like sunglasses and purses, as well as computers and personal effects, per TMZ. The picture shared by Hilton showed the walls of the vehicle burned black and the roof partly falling in.

“Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad B**** Academy to go,” the media personality wrote in her second Instagram story on Friday, before uploading a third update featuring Klum. In the latter post, the Simple Life star posed in a blue dress, with Klum, 51, standing beside her in a pink dress.

The models stood on an elevated mirrored platform with pink neon lights and chandeliers on the ceiling above them. “The show must go on,” Hilton wrote over the image.

Though Klum did not share any details about the fire on her own social media, she did share a selfie with Bass and a selfie video with Hilton, suggesting all was well at the shooting location in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Infinite Icon, Hilton’s sophomore music album containing Bad B**** Academy and 11 other tracks, arrives on September 6. The record also has high-profile names like Sia and Benny Blanco attached to it.

ALSO READ: Sia Net Worth 2024: Exploring Singer's Wealth And Fortune Amid Announcement Of New Album Reasonable Woman