Paris Hilton’s Trailer Catches Fire On Music Video Set; Hotel Heiress Shares Shocking Photos, Reports No Injuries

Paris Hilton’s trailer caught fire during her music video shoot. No injuries were reported. The heiress shared photos of the damage on social media and thanked her team for their support.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Aug 17, 2024  |  01:27 PM IST |  410
Getty Images
Paris Hilton (Getty Images)

Paris Hilton is safe and sound after an accident on the set of her upcoming music video. The 42-year-old hotel heiress is working on the MV for her song Bad B**** Academy, featuring appearances from Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass.

Paris Hilton via Instagram

“Sadly, an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today. As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe, and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram stories on Friday, August 16, tagging Klum, Bass, Trainor, and video director Hannah Lux Davis.

The update, however, came alongside a picture of the Stars Are Blind singer’s charred mobile unit, which contained custom Swarovski apparel and accessories like sunglasses and purses, as well as computers and personal effects, per TMZ. The picture shared by Hilton showed the walls of the vehicle burned black and the roof partly falling in.

Paris Hilton via Instagram

“Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad B**** Academy to go,” the media personality wrote in her second Instagram story on Friday, before uploading a third update featuring Klum. In the latter post, the Simple Life star posed in a blue dress, with Klum, 51, standing beside her in a pink dress.

Paris Hilton via Instagram

The models stood on an elevated mirrored platform with pink neon lights and chandeliers on the ceiling above them. “The show must go on,” Hilton wrote over the image.

Though Klum did not share any details about the fire on her own social media, she did share a selfie with Bass and a selfie video with Hilton, suggesting all was well at the shooting location in downtown Los Angeles.

Infinite Icon, Hilton’s sophomore music album containing Bad B**** Academy and 11 other tracks, arrives on September 6. The record also has high-profile names like Sia and Benny Blanco attached to it.

FAQ

What happened on the set of Paris Hilton’s music video?
An accidental fire broke out in Paris Hilton’s trailer on the set of her upcoming music video for Bad B**** Academy. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
Who is featured in Paris Hilton’s Bad B** Academy music video?
The music video features appearances by Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, and Lance Bass.
What was lost in the trailer fire?
The fire damaged Hilton’s trailer, which contained custom Swarovski apparel, accessories like sunglasses and purses, computers, and personal effects.
